Auburn Tigers RB Damari Alston Expects 'A Lot of Greatness This Year'
AUBURN, Ala.- With the departure of Jarquez Hunter to the LA Rams in the NFL Draft, it leaves a large production void for the Auburn Tigers' offense. Last season, Jarquez Hunter accounted for 1,356 total yards and nine total touchdowns.
However, current running back Damari Alston assures the Auburn Family that there will not be a drop-off in production from the position.
Alston is a senior running back from Atlanta, Ga., and he knows that there are a lot of expectations from the position, with Auburn producing the likes of Bo Jackson, Stephen Davis, Brandon Jacobs, Rudi Johnson, and Cadillac Williams, just a few from a long list of Tiger running backs that went to the NFL.
Alston sat behind Jarquez for two seasons and admits he grew as a player.
“Hey man, it was worth the wait”, said after practice this week.”I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to put on for my city, to put on for my team, and just show the Auburn Family what I’m about, who I am.
“I feel like with Jarquez leaving, y’all shouldn’t expect no drop off and y'all are going to see a lot of greatness this year.”
Alston was mostly utilized in previous seasons when Hunter needed a break or when the Auburn offense was in the red zone. During the 2023 Iron Bowl, Alston was the first to put a touchdown on the board for the Tigers on a four-yard run, igniting the team to compete in the game that they probably should have won.
With newcomer Durell Robinson and returning junior Jeremiah Cobb in the backfield, there’s a lot of experience and talent. Let’s not forget, freshman running back Alvin Henderson is also an option for the Tigers.
Being the lead back at Auburn carries a lot of expectations and a lot of pressure. Alston has patiently waited his turn and is confident he can hold up and live up to the running back tradition on The Plains.