Auburn Tigers Safety to Enter Transfer Portal
At the conclusion of spring practices for the Auburn Tigers, it was announced that junior safety Terrance Love has decided to enter the transfer portal.
It seems the decision may be due to the competition at the safety position. Sophomore Kaleb Harris will likely be a starter, as he was last season.
Incoming freshmen secondary additions such as safety Eric Winters and safety AnQuan Fegans both also had strong springs. Both had interceptions at various points during the A-Day festivities.
Head coach Hugh Freeze gave some very high praise of the two safeties.
“I thought Fegans and [Eric] Winters flashed in the secondary,” Freeze said. “I said on signing day that I thought we signed two of the better safeties in the country, and think that showed today.”
With the way they played in front of fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it was the pressure so far for the young safeties. On top of that, they added Georgia Tech transfer Taye Seymore. It may have led to Love’s decision to transfer out of the Plains.
In two seasons with the Tigers, Love has made 22 appearances, starting none of them. He had just six tackles and pass deflections in 2023. In 2024, he had just two tackles the entire season.
Love had 39 offers when going through his recruiting process. Outside of Auburn, the top schools that were recruiting him out of high school were the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Boston College Eagles.