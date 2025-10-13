Auburn Tigers Stock Report After Heartbreaking Loss to Georgia
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn Tigers fell to 3-3 (0-3 SEC) on Saturday night via yet another heartwrenching 20-10 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
It was a tale of two halves for Auburn, but despite leading 10-3 at halftime, it failed to make the necessary halftime adjustments to finish the game and secure a win. The Tigers' second-half offense looked abysmal – eerily similar to two weeks ago at Texas A&M – while their defense played exceptionally well once again.
Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at the Tigers’ stock report following their third consecutive loss of the season.
Stock Down: Hugh Freeze’s Job Security
This is probably the most obvious and likely the most widley agreed-upon within the Auburn fanbase.
Hugh Freeze simply isn’t able to win important games. He is now 14-17 overall as Auburn’s head coach, including 5-14 in the SEC and 1-11 against ranked opponents. Freeze is also 2-7 in SEC home games, and considering the electric environment that Jordan-Hare Stadium presents every year without fail, that is unacceptable.
Freeze is in year three on the Plains, but even with the elite talent scattered all over the roster, the Tigers cannot find a way to get over the hump. Instead, they fold under pressure and find different ways to lose each week. That’s what a team with a losing culture does – no halftime adjustments, an undisciplined squad, and they don’t know how to make the winning play in the big moment.
His seat is scorching hot. Auburn fans deserve better than what they are receiving from this staff, and if Freeze and company don’t get it figured out quickly, he will find himself out of a job soon.
Stock Up: D.J. Durkin’s Candidacy for Future Roles
Although Freeze’s future at the helm is uncertain, Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin could be one of the main beneficiaries of Freeze’s departure if he were to be fired.
There is a solid chance athletics director John Cohen could promote Durkin to interim head coach if the wheels fall off in the next few weeks. The players seem to love his infectious energy, and his unit is the sole reason why Auburn has remained in its last three games – especially in the Tigers’ 16-10 loss at Texas A&M.
Auburn looks like it has a top-10 defense in the country, and that’s all credit to Durkin. Big-time programs wanted Durkin over the offseason; Ohio State, for example, is a school whose attractive offer prompted Auburn to extend a new deal in order to keep him.
There’s been chatter in the Auburn corner of social media that he could be a potential candidate for the head coaching job if Freeze is fired. If that’s the case, although Auburn is on a three-game losing streak, Durkin’s personal stock is rising, and fans simply love him.
Stock Down: Jackson Arnold
Junior quarterback Jackson Arnold was one of the biggest question marks coming into the season, and so far, those concerns have been validated.
Arnold played relatively well in the first half before the fumble at the goal line that would’ve extended Auburn’s lead to 17-0, but he made costly mistakes in crucial moments of the game that a winning quarterback cannot do.
Although the fumble call was abhorrent, there’s no reason why Arnold should even be in a position in which he could risk losing control of the football. He needs to know the situation he is in, and that the Bulldogs are going to do anything they can to knock the ball out. Again, it was an atrocious call, but Auburn should’ve never even been in that position to begin with.
Additionally, Arnold missed a deep shot to a wide-open Eric Singleton Jr. in the fourth quarter that, if he had hit Singleton in stride, Auburn would’ve reclaimed the lead at 17-13. However, Arnold overthrows the Georgia Tech transfer, and Auburn ends up punting after a three-and-out.
Another example came on 4th-and-1 at the Georgia 37-yard line in the opening stages of the third quarter when Arnold lofted a pass too high for tight end Preston Howard, resulting in a turnover on downs. Even after many instances of horrific officiating, the Tigers still found themselves up 10-3 and threatening once again, but Arnold and company were unable to capitalize in important moments.
Arnold’s stock has virtually plummeted in the last four weeks. Despite not throwing an interception yet, it has become apparent that he is not the elite quarterback capable of making the necessary plays to win big games and ultimately lead the Tigers to a championship. There are plenty of opportunities for him to right the ship, but as of right now, it looks like Freeze has missed on another transfer portal quarterback.
Stock Up: Linebackers
One of the brighter facets of Saturday night’s loss was the defense, specifically the Tigers’ stout core of linebackers.
Xavier Atkins, Robert Woodyard Jr., and Elijah Melendez have made their presence known in just about every game this season, and are one of the most consistent aspects of the team thus far. The trio of Atkins, Woodyard, and Melendez combined for 18 total tackles against the Bulldogs, eight of which were credited to Atkins.
Melendez recorded six total tackles, including five solo, and tallied two tackles for loss. He had a huge sack in the second quarter on a crucial 3rd-and-3, chasing down an escaping Gunner Stockton for a loss of two yards and getting the defense off the field. The true freshman continues to impress and could very well be a Day 1 draft pick in a couple of years.
Woodyard also had a notable sack, rocketing through the gap and leveling Stockton midway through the first quarter.
The linebackers continue to stand out, and although the Tigers aren’t winning football games, they headline an Auburn defense that constantly puts the offense in a good position, and their stock certainly seems to rise every week.