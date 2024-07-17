Auburn Tigers Top Players on EA Sports CFB 25
The painstaking length of eight months that all college football fans feel between seasons is a feeling all too familiar for the fans of the sport. Now try waiting 11 years. This is the situation that all the fans of the beloved EA Sports NCAA 14 football game have gone through in preparation for a brand-new version, College Football 25.
Now that the day has finally come, all the fans are gathering together to once again be able to play with their favorite team, including the Auburn Tigers.
The Tigers earned an 84 overall team from the developers over at EA. This included an 82 rated offense and an 86 rated defense. The team was also awarded a Top 25 stadium with Jordan-Hare coming as the 14th hardest place to play in college football.
The top earned rating on offense belong to running back Jarquez Hunter, tight and Rivaldo Fairweather, and wide receiver Robert Lewis. Hunter was given a 90 overall which is also good enough for the highest rated Auburn player on the team.
Fairweather is right behind him as the second highest rated player coming in at an 89. After that it is a fall off numbers wise for the offense with Robert Lewis only receiving an 82.
On the defensive side of the ball the highest ratings belong to linebackers Eugene Asante and Jalen McLeod, as well as cornerback Keionte Scott. Both Asante and Mcleod received 87 overalls, with Scott coming in at an 85.
Both of the special teams’ players Alex McPherson and Oscar Chapman had relatively high ratings for their positions, with McPherson at an 83 and Chapman at an 80.
The only other thing Auburn fans wanted to know about CFB 25 is how EA would rate the star studded 2024 recruiting class. The 3 highest rated were wide receiver Cam Coleman at an 81, linebacker Demarcus Riddick at a 77, and edge rusher Amaris Williams at a 76.
The preordered edition of College Football 25 is out now but the full game will be coming out for all players on Friday, July 18th.