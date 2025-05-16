Auburn Tigers A Top SEC Program In Unwanted Category
According to stats pulled from public records by AL.com, the Auburn Tigers are the second-biggest severance payer in the SEC (reported $10.8 million). They sit well behind Texas A&M, who has to foot the bill on a massive Jimbo Fisher buyout, and just ahead of Texas. Auburn is one of four schools - the fourth being Mississippi State - to pay more than $5 million in severance spending.
While this is still a substantial chunk of change, it’s actually a sizable reduction in severance spending. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Auburn Football alone spent $18,557,278 on buyouts in 2023. That number is now down to $6,266,733 according to a January report.
The Tigers' buyout spending has been a bit of a roller coaster over the course of the 2020s decade. Two coaches have already been bought out.
Guz Malzahn was on the books for four years after he was fired after the 2020 season, and Bryan Harsin is still on the books with a similarly structured buyout. Half the buyout was owed within 30 days and the other half was paid over four installments. Harsin, who was fired after the 2022 season, has received half of his annual payments.
Year three of the Hugh Freeze regime will be under the microscope solely because it could decide if he joins the severance payroll. He’s the first Auburn head coach in 50 years to not be fired after two losing seasons to start his tenure. Granted, he also took over a football program that needed some serious rebuilding. However, the desire to not have to buy him out is a nice incentive to give him another shot.
Auburn went 6-7 with a bowl game loss in year one and went 5-7 last season with just two wins in SEC play. They’ve overhauled their offense, most notably at quarterback, and fortified the wide receiver and offensive tackle rooms. Even a modest improvement of a couple wins would likely justify Auburn keeping him around.