Auburn Tigers Top Three For 2026 Tight End Recruit
The Auburn Tigers made it into three-star tight end Xavier Tiller’s final three teams. This was cemented by the tight end’s visit over the weekend. The next step will likely be for him to choose where he wants to play football at the next level. The tight end from Fairburn, Ga. is in the recruiting class of 2026.
"It was lit," Tiller said. "Got me a chance to really narrow it down. See where I want to go."
He has narrowed his options down to the Tigers, the Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide. All three are classified as ‘warm’ per 247Sports. Tiller has one more official visit to Florida State on June 13. Tiller has 35 offers in total. The other programs that are on the outside looking in are the Arizona Wildcats and in fifth, Austin Peay.
One that Tiller highlighted was the relationships that he has been making with the coaches at Auburn, particularly head coach Hugh Freeze and tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua.
"Me and Coach Ben always had a good connection, That's why I like him. We have a great bond. It’s the culture out here. They're gonna definitely win this year," Tiller said. "[With Freeze] [With Freeze]He said give them three years. It's three years. They're gonna win...Just the players they got and how they work in the offseason. They put in their work trying to win."
The Tigers likely won’t hear anything from Tiller until after he visits with the Seminoles which comes this week. He currently has no Crystal Ball prediction on 247 Sports and doesn’t have an upcoming announcement date.