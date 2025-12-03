Auburn Flips Former Alabama WR Commit

Alex Golesh's first signing day as head coach of the Auburn Tigers has gone swimmingly, with the program flipping multiple prospects, adding others to its 2026 recruiting class and jumping over 20 spots in the team rankings.

He also has his first recruiting victory over rival Alabama.

The Tigers on Wednesday flipped Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy three-star receiver Brian Williams from the Crimson Tide. Williams (6-4, 200 pounds) had been committed to Alabama since June and ranks as the No. 81 receiver in the class of 2026.

Williams officially signed with Auburn shortly after his commitment.

Williams is the fourth flip to the Tigers' 2026 recruiting classon Wednesday alone. Auburn previously flipped four-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch from Penn State, three-star quarterback Rhys Brush from USF and four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells from Texas.

Williams is also the third receiver in the class and second to sign alongside three-star DeShawn Spencer, who flipped from Duke on Tuesday and signed on Wednesday. Five-star commit Jase Mathews remains unsigned.

While being introduced as Auburn's next head football coach on Monday, Golesh discussed his approach to recruiting ahead of Wednesday's opening of the early signing period. He explained that retaining the current players on the roster is the most important priority, but adding and retaining the current recruiting class comes right after.

"These first seven days are as critical as anything else," he said. "You’re right, hiring a staff, recruiting for signing day Wednesday, I think more important than any of that is meeting with our current players here. Truly, a lot of these guys are in the same footprint that we have been in for a long time, so a lot of these guys in some capacity somebody on our staff knows the recruiting process from the beginning, but some of them don’t. So that is the priority - our current players here, which is why the first thing we did when we got in was we went and talked to our players.

"From there, the class that’s committed, the class that’s committed and may be wavering a little bit, working through that part of it, working through the guys that we have been recruiting at the last place or that may be committed elsewhere, trying to make sure Wednesday is the very best that it possibly can be."

With 14 signees and three unsigned commits, Auburn's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 35th in the country, according to 247 Sports, after hovering in the low-70s entering the day and is the ninth-best class in the SEC.

