Auburn Adds Former Sam Houston State DL From Transfer Portal

The Tigers have added their second defensive lineman via the portal this cycle

Daniel Locke

The Tigers add another defensive lineman via the portal
The Tigers add another defensive lineman via the portal / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Auburn Tigers have added another defensive lineman through the transfer portal. Chris Murray has committed to the Tigers after transferring out of Sam Houston State. 

Auburn beat out Kentucky, who had received a crystal ball prediction to land Murray’s services, for the veteran defensive lineman.

Murray, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound redshirt junior, appeared in 14 games, recorded 52 total tackles, made 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, deflected one pass and forced two fumbles. The Wichita Falls, Texas native spent the 2022 season with TCU prior to transferring to Sam Houston State.

According to 247Sports, Murray is a three-star transfer. He is currently the No. 492 overall player and the No. 54 edge rusher in the portal. Coming out of high school, he was the No. 460 player nationally and the No. 58 defensive lineman in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings

Murray joins former Texas A&M defensive lineman Dallas Walker IV as the two players at that position to commit to the Tigers. They take the spots of defensive linemen Gage Keys and T.J. Lindsey, who departed via the portal. 

Murray will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. His veteran presence will be beneficial to Auburn’s incoming freshmen at the position, including five-star recruits Jared Smith and Malik Autry. The Tigers will have three other freshmen coming in who will likely provide depth at the position in 2025.

19 Auburn players decided to find a new program to continue their college football careers with. The Tigers have made 15 additions via the portal and are currently No. 4 in 247Sports’ rankings behind Texas Tech, Ole Miss and LSU. Click here to view Auburn’s portal additions and departures.

Published
Daniel Locke
DANIEL LOCKE

Daniel is a staff writer for four Sports Illustrated/FanNation sites: Auburn Daily, Braves Today, Inside the Marlins and Wildcats Today. Additionally, he serves as the Auburn Athletics beat reporter for 1819 News. He is a junior at Auburn University majoring in journalism.

