Auburn Adds Former Sam Houston State DL From Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers have added another defensive lineman through the transfer portal. Chris Murray has committed to the Tigers after transferring out of Sam Houston State.
Auburn beat out Kentucky, who had received a crystal ball prediction to land Murray’s services, for the veteran defensive lineman.
Murray, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound redshirt junior, appeared in 14 games, recorded 52 total tackles, made 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, deflected one pass and forced two fumbles. The Wichita Falls, Texas native spent the 2022 season with TCU prior to transferring to Sam Houston State.
According to 247Sports, Murray is a three-star transfer. He is currently the No. 492 overall player and the No. 54 edge rusher in the portal. Coming out of high school, he was the No. 460 player nationally and the No. 58 defensive lineman in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Murray joins former Texas A&M defensive lineman Dallas Walker IV as the two players at that position to commit to the Tigers. They take the spots of defensive linemen Gage Keys and T.J. Lindsey, who departed via the portal.
Murray will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. His veteran presence will be beneficial to Auburn’s incoming freshmen at the position, including five-star recruits Jared Smith and Malik Autry. The Tigers will have three other freshmen coming in who will likely provide depth at the position in 2025.
19 Auburn players decided to find a new program to continue their college football careers with. The Tigers have made 15 additions via the portal and are currently No. 4 in 247Sports’ rankings behind Texas Tech, Ole Miss and LSU. Click here to view Auburn’s portal additions and departures.