Auburn Tigers Undersized Edge Plays Oversized Role
Chances remain high that Auburn Tigers edge rusher Jalen McLeod probably never heard of columnist Arthur G. Lewis. Granted, Lewis lived roughly a century before McLeod's birth. Yet, one of the writer's most famous quotes exemplifies McLeod perfectly.
Back in 1911, the writer became the first person to say " What counts is not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog." Basically, the quote highlights that size and heft doesn't make anyone tough.
Rather the amount of determination that a person possesses supersedes any physical gift. For his last run in college, McLeod hopes to bring that same passion to The Plains for a second consecutive year.
Biding His Time
During his three seasons, McLeod started just three games at Appalachian State. Despite the limited reps, the Washington D.C.-native nabbed third-team All SunBelt honors in limited snaps. He had to fight same his way onto the field at Auburn as well. In fact, he didn't dress in the 2023 opener against UMass.
Granted, the Tigers stomped the Minutemen, but to miss the opening game and still finish second in tackles means a great deal. 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks with a forced fumble looks like a busy season. McLeod waited three-plus seasons to settle into the starting spot of an FBS school. When coaches put him in the game, he showed up in the biggest moments.
Big Moments
While many players can excel versus lesser competition, McLeod thrived against some of the best that college football offers. For example, he dropped Carson Beck, Jaxon Dart, and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Additionally, his eight stops led Auburn versus Alabama.
Some players wilt under the intense heat from the spotlight. Meanwhile, McLeod used the bright lights to showcase his talent, giving Auburn a legitimate chance to win the game. You cannot ask more from a leader than to show up and show out during tougher games.
Catching Hands .. Feet
As mentioned, McLeod doesn't fit the prototypical build for the BUCK position. Listed a six-foot-one, probably closer to six feet and weighing 230 pounds, he turns the size disparity into a positive. Most tackles enjoy a four-to-six inch, seventy-pound advantage. As a result, McLeod uses excellent hand fighting in concert with quick feet to put the blocker on skates.
Dipping into his rush repertoire, you will find shoulder flexibility, allowing McLeod to slide under lurching, slow initial punches. By the time the tackle can reset, McLeod's feet are even with theirs. At that point, the tackle lost that rep and could possibly see his quarterback picking himself off the ground.
Outlook
In D.J. Durkin's scheme, look for Jalen McLeod to eat, as the kids say. Turning him loose not only on passing downs, but deploying him to make tackles in the run game remains the smartest approach. With McLeod screaming off the edge, ball security becomes an issue for the offense.
Those quick hands can punch the ball free, causing the demolition of a drive. Expect career highs in sacks and tackles for loss. Additionally, the defensive line benefits from an edge rusher that commands immediate attention.