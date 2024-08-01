Auburn Tigers WR Cam Coleman is Mature and Talented Beyond His Years
Auburn Tigers freshman phenom Cam Coleman turns 18-years old on the 14th of August. Yes, in the days of holdbacks and double holdbacks, Coleman is still just 17-years old.
According to all reports, the Auburn freshman wideout has acclimated himself well to campus life. With the beginning of his college football career starting in a month versus Alabama A&M, the realization on how quickly his life changed settles in.
Coleman, expected to become Auburn's best receiver, looks towards the future with the hopes of an entire fanbase on his shoulders. Many believe that Auburn's road back to prominence leads with Coleman succeeding. Tough for anyone to deal with, especially a true freshman.
One Year Ago
In 2023, while Auburn grinded out a tough season, Coleman attended Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. The Chattahoochee Valley boasts strong football talent. Central High, ironically, sits in the middle of that action.
Coleman endured his last high school summer workout. From there, the Red Devils embarked on a perfect 13-0 season, capped off by a state championship victory. Also, a year ago, Coleman committed to Texas A&M.
Fully invested in what Jimbo Fisher envisioned, the blue-chip prospect felt ready to play his trade in College Station. Instead, fate played a role. TAMU fired Jimbo Fisher, sending him packing with 77.5 million dollars. Three weeks after the dismissal, Coleman committed to Auburn.
Challenges Ahead
At Central High, Coleman enjoyed every possible athletic advantage over every corner he faced. The SEC remains the college football crucible, the proving ground for incoming players. Now, Coleman will find himself lined up versus experienced corners that will not hesitate to press and manhandle him.
Those jousts at the line of scrimmage will pale in comparison to the downfield hand fighting needed to succeed. Opponents will not care that Coleman lost only three games at Central. Moreover, his recruitment rating matters not to them.
They will see him as a freshman looking to earn his stripes by making plays against them. Someone will see themselves either handling the freshman or hearing the Sportscenter Top Plays theme and watching themselves.
Keep Cool
As mentioned, Cam Coleman comes to Auburn with enough awards, kudos and appreciation for everyone from recruitment websites to fans. However, none of that will matter when he takes his first snap.
Most freshman wideouts don't carry a tremendous number of expectations and pressure. Then again, none of that pressure will suit up across from Coleman and attempt to shut him down over four quarters. Auburn sits on the precipice of making people forget the dreary recent past.
Cam Coleman holds the key to a potential bug future.