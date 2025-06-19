Auburn Tigers WR Looking Up His Game After Promising Freshman Season
The wide receiver room remains a strong suit for the Auburn Tigers. However, one young member of the staff looks to take his game a step further. Malcolm Simmons is pushing to take on a larger role than he had during his freshman year.
Simmons was the Auburn No. 3 wide receiver last season behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith and fellow freshman Cam Coleman. With Eric Singleton Jr. and Horatio Fieds coming in from the transfer portal, Simmons is technically knocked down a peg as he competes with Perry Thompson for action. That isn’t stopping him from putting in the work.
“Route discipline and just me just knowing where I got to be and knowing when I got to be there,” Simmons said of his growth during spring drills. “Just growing as a complete player on and off the field, being able to be trusted with my coaches out there.”
The results after his freshman year showed he has a high ceiling with more development. Simmons finished second in receptions (40) on the season with 451 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
With the talent coming via the portal and the top, young talent developing on the staff, the Tigers could have a scary group of wide receivers going into 2025. This could prove to be a lethal combination with incoming quarterback Jackson Arnold, who had a lot of potential coming into college from high school but struggled to tap it at Oklahoma.
Everything clicking could put them in the position to rise through the SEC ranks and potentially go on a run to the College Football Playoff.