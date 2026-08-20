Auburn Top Transfer Wideout Named To Prestigious Preseason Watchlist

One of the many transfer wide receivers who followed head coach Alex Golesh from USF to Auburn has been named to the preseason watchlist for the 2026 Biletnikoff Award.

Tiger wideout Keshaun Singleton was recognized by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee as one of the potential best receivers in the sport prior to the 2026 season. Singleton is one of 44 pass catchers on the first watch list that updates week-by-week based on performances throughout the season.

Keep an eye on 11 👀🦅@KeshaunX21 has been named to the @biletnikoffawrd Watch List. pic.twitter.com/ktZSudjXo2 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) August 19, 2026

Singleton is accompanied on the list by former Auburn Tiger and one of the highest rated recruits in program history Cam Coleman. Coleman is now the number one target for Arch Manning and No. 5 ranked Texas Longhorns.

As of recently, Singleton has already been performing like one of the best receivers in the country through fall camp. Golesh complimented Singleton at large during recent pressers following camp and scrimmages.

“For him, when his off the field process is right, he could be as special as there is in the country, and he has,” Golesh said following Wednesday’s scrimmage. “It’s been just being fully committed to the process… Its always come so natural to him. Everything that goes into being an elite football player.”

As a recruit, Singleton was a three star prospect coming out of high school when he committed to signed to play with Golesh and the USF Bulls in 2023. After not playing his freshman year, Singleton had 26 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns in his first year playing college football as a sophomore in 2024.

In 2025, Singleton took off with Brown leading the team in receiving yards with 877 and touchdowns with 8 on 50 catches. He ranked eighth in the American Athletic Conference in yards and second in touchdowns. Singleton looks to reach the 1,000 yard mark for the first time in his career and only third time in Auburn history.

Singleton taking home the Biletnikoff award would be the first time in Auburn’s history that a Tiger was deemed the best wide receiver in the country. Auburn’s Frank Sanders was the closest to gold when he was named a finalist in the inaugural year of the award in 1994.

With Brown being named to watchlists for the best quarterback in college football, Singleton could easily become the number one target in the high-powered offense and take home the award to set a strong foundation for the program in year one under Golesh.

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