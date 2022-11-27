Takeaways from Auburn's 49-27 loss to No. 8 Alabama
Auburn took a 22-point loss to Alabama on Saturday night in the 87th Iron Bowl.
Oddly enough, it did not feel like a three-score loss.
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams' time as the head man has come to an end - and it did not come to an end with a whimper.
There has not been a more hard-fought loss the Tigers have had since, well, the Iron Bowl last season. And tonight's score was 49-27.
Here are five takeaways from the Iron Bowl.
Carnell Williams put a band-aid on a disappointing season
It's unlikely that Williams will get a legitimate look at Auburn's next head coach.
But the moment Cadillac stepped into the lead role, the emotional tone in the fanbase - and apparently in the locker room, too - changed.
This team has fought over the final month of the season. Sure, there were mistakes, and defensive lapses - it was not all perfection - but the team has heart.
It took a different type of leader to truly reveal that.
I believe it could be argued that Auburn's best course of action is to actually not retain Carnell Williams - but rather, allow him to let him go out and get another head coaching job. Gain that needed experience. Then let him come back to Auburn and retake control of the ship.
Imagine the support he would have.
Robby Ashford is still raw, but continues to show flashes of potential
Statistically, it was not the most dominant day for Ashford: He only completed 48% of his passes for 77 yards.
However, his 121 rushing yards (it was 139 before he took a few sacks late) were the most by an Auburn player since Tre Mason in 2013. Of course, Jarquez Hunter finished with a higher total at the end, but still - Ashford played his heart out and deserves nothing but more time and patience.
Also, another fun note: His two touchdowns on the ground gave him Auburn's first individual multi-touchdown game in the Iron Bowl since Cadillac Williams in 2003.
Ashford is undeniably one of the best athletes on the team.
It's going to be about continuing to mold him into a quarterback when it comes to his future development.
It will be exciting to see what the next coaching staff does with him.
The pass rush could not get home
Auburn's defensive line got pressure at times in the game but could never get to Bryce Young.
Derick Hall, despite his best efforts, was held in check the entire afternoon. Part of it was credit to Bama OT Tyler Steen, and part of it was credit to the swallowed whistles of the officials, who did not call many holding penalties throughout the game.
The neutralized rush allowed Young to take his time with his reads and dissect the Tigers downfield - He finished with 343 yards passing to go along with three TD passes (and a rushing TD as well).
The secondary has played well this season, but with no consistent pressure to speak of, they were left out to dry.
The two turnovers killed Auburn's momentum
There's reason to believe the Tigers could have hung around in this one a little longer than they did had it not been for the two fumbles in the first half.
The first was from Jarquez Hunter, who ran into the backside of John Samuel Shenker and lost the ball on a sweep. The second was a supposed muffed punt from Keionte Scott, who on replay clearly never touched the ball - the officials saw it differently, even after review.
Both turnovers immediately led to scores.
Can't have that, especially in a game like this.
The offensive play design was impressive
Will Friend and this coaching staff have put together a fun, creative gameplan for these final four weeks.
They've done things that the Tigers were not able to accomplish - in wins or losses - underneath the previous head coach.
318 rushing yards is the most the Crimson Tide have given up since they gave up 302 to Georgia Southern in 2011. It's the most Alabama has given up to Auburn on the ground since 2013.
