Takeaways from Auburn's 49-27 loss to No. 8 Alabama

It's unlikely that Williams will get a legitimate look at Auburn's next head coach.

But the moment Cadillac stepped into the lead role, the emotional tone in the fanbase - and apparently in the locker room, too - changed.

This team has fought over the final month of the season. Sure, there were mistakes, and defensive lapses - it was not all perfection - but the team has heart.

It took a different type of leader to truly reveal that.

I believe it could be argued that Auburn's best course of action is to actually not retain Carnell Williams - but rather, allow him to let him go out and get another head coaching job. Gain that needed experience. Then let him come back to Auburn and retake control of the ship.

Imagine the support he would have.