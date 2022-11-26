WATCH: Robby Ashford scores first touchdown of the Iron Bowl

Tigers draw first blood.

Robby Ashford scored on a 24-yard run to put Auburn up a touchdown in the Iron Bowl.

The score was a designed quarterback run to the right, with Ashford breaking a couple of tackles and diving for the endzone to hit pay dirt. It was a six-play, 80-yard drive after an Alabama three-and out.

Alabama immediately drove down and scored to make it 7-7.

You can watch the full highlight of the run below.

