WATCH: Robby Ashford scores first touchdown of the Iron Bowl

The Tigers score first!
  Author:
  Publish date:

Tigers draw first blood.

Robby Ashford scored on a 24-yard run to put Auburn up a touchdown in the Iron Bowl.

The score was a designed quarterback run to the right, with Ashford breaking a couple of tackles and diving for the endzone to hit pay dirt. It was a six-play, 80-yard drive after an Alabama three-and out.

Alabama immediately drove down and scored to make it 7-7.

You can watch the full highlight of the run below.

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs off the field during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
