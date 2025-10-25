Auburn Daily

Injury Scare for Star Auburn WR Cam Coleman vs. Arkansas

The Tigers' sophomore phenom has exited the game after rolling his ankle against the Razorbacks in the first quarter.

Gunner Norene

Cam Coleman has yet to return after suffering an ankle injury against Arkansas.
/ Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Auburn Tigers are currently leading Arkansas 7-0, and arguably their best player just exited the game with a concerning injury.

With about 4:45 remaining in the first quarter, standout wide receiver Cam Coleman went down with an ankle injury on the opening play of their second offensive drive. Coleman was out in front blocking for Eric Singleton Jr. on a jet sweep to the left side of the field when Arkansas linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. fell into Coleman’s lower body.

Coleman’s right foot appeared to get rolled up on the play, causing him to limp off the field after spending a few minutes in visible pain on the ground. The sophomore phenom is yet to return thus far.

This injury comes just one offensive play after Coleman’s spectacular one-handed 23-yard touchdown grab, which marked Auburn’s first touchdown through the air since Sept. 20 against Oklahoma.

With Coleman out indefinitely, the Tigers will look to other wide receivers like Singleton, Perry Thompson, and Malcolm Simmons to step up in his absence. Auburn is already down one wideout with Horatio Fields breaking his foot in practice a few weeks ago.

Injury update: According to reporter Morgan Uber on the SEC Newtork broadcast, Coleman has suffered a high right ankle sprain and remains in pads on the sideline. It is unclear if Coleman will return, but he is currently doing exercies to work out the ankle pain.

Gunner Norene
GUNNER NORENE

Gunner is a sports journalism production major who has written for the Auburn Plainsman as well as founded his own sports blog of Gunner Sports Report, while still in middle school. He has been a video production assistant for the Kansas City Royals' minor league affiliate Columbia Fireflies. Gunner has experience covering a variety of college sports, including football and basketball.

