Auburn WR Enters Transfer Portal
Another Auburn Tigers player is leaving the team via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Freshman receiver Dylan Gentry on Wednesday joined the exodus of Auburn players leaving the Plains in the spring window alongside safety Terrance Love, safety C.J. Johnson, cornerback J.C. Hart and offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.
Gentry will have all four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2024.
Wednesday marked the first day of the spring portal window being open. Gentry and the rest of the departing Tigers will have until April 25 to find a new team when the spring window closes once again.
Gentry joined Auburn as a walk-on over offers from Florida A&M and Albany State and didn’t see any action in his freshman season with the Tigers.
The three-star wide receiver out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central High was rated the 279th-best wide receiver recruit in the nation and the 114th-best recruit in the state of Alabama in the 2024 recruiting class.
Gentry is the latest of Auburn's receivers to depart from the program after the Tigers lost their top receiver senior in KeAndre Lambert-Smith to graduation and the 2025 NFL Draft.
Head coach Hugh Freeze followed that up by getting two talented transfer wide receivers in Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. who was the top transfer in the winter window, and Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields.
Both will team up with sophomores Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons to form a dynamic wide receivers room. The trio of sophomores returning left little room for Gentry to rise in the depth chart.