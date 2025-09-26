Auburn WR Who is the 'Next Man Up' After Horatio Fields' Season-Ending Injury
AUBURN, Ala.- With Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields out for the season due to a broken foot, head coach Hugh Freeze knows it is a next-man-up mentality.
Wide receiver Perry Thompson is likely to fill the void left by Horatio Fields and will have the opportunity of a lifetime to prove he belongs in the role. Alongside him, freshman wide receiver Sam Turner could also have an opportunity.
"It's his time to show he's ready and to earn it," Freeze said Wednesday after confirming Fields' status for the rest of the season.
When Fields was initially brought in from the transfer portal, it diminished Thompson's role.
“Everyone wants to be the guy certainly, those are disappointing, but that's part of the development process and I thought he handled it well," Freeze said of Thompson. "He’s coming on, and I mean it’s time, step up, next man up. Him and Sam (Turner) have got to get ready and step in and play big roles for us now.”
Thompson was part of the “Freeze Four” 2024 wide receiver recruiting class made up of Thompson, Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Bryce Cain. The only player of this bunch that has made a splash thus far is Coleman.
Last season, Thompson had five receptions for 126 yards and a lone touchdown. So far this season, he has two receptions for 11 yards. Despite the on-field inexperience, Auburn is hoping his new role will help speed up his development.
“Size, he’s got great ball skills, it's just being consistent in the techniques that it takes to win against the DBs in this league, and he’s getting better and better at it,” Freeze said. “Nothing like real reps in a game like Saturday that will help him get better.”
In Thompson's place, Turner becomes the Tigers' fifth receiver in the rotation.
“Sam has a great skillset but he’s just a freshman," Freeze said. "Sort of like some of the guys last year. He’ll make some mistakes at times but man he is gonna be a heck of a player, and may have to contribute now.”
Auburn hits the road for its second of four straight games against an opponent currently ranked in the top-20. The passing attack showed flashes last weekend against Oklahoma, but struggled with consistency. Kickoff against the Texas A&M Aggies is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised to ESPN.