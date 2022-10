Auburn's defensive PFF Grades vs Ole Miss

The Auburn defense gave up a ton of points against the Ole Miss Rebels offense. The defense battled through injuries, a lack of consistent pass rush, and being out of position in pass coverage and the Tigers still had a chance late in the game on the road against a top-10 team.

Auburn played 19 players on defense against the Ole Miss Rebels. Nehemiah Pritchet led the way for Auburn in regard to a defensive grade. We also saw Owen Pappoe register a solid grade for the first time in a few weeks.

Here are the defensive PFF grades for the Auburn Tigers against the Ole Miss Rebels.

1. Nehemiah Pritchett Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 75.2 2. Morris Jospeh Jr. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 74.3 3. Owen Pappoe Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 72.5 4. Jayson Jones Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 69.9 5. Cam Riley Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 66.5 6. Marcus Harris Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 65.9 7. Donovan Kaufman Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Defensive PFF Grade: 64.8 8. Marquis Burks Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 64.8 9. Colby Wooden Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 64.2 10. Keionte Scott Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 61.9 11. Derick Hall Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Defensive PFF Grade: 61.4 12. Wesley Steiner Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 61.3 13. Dylan Brooks Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 60.4 14. JD Rhym Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 60.0 15. DJ James Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 57.4 16. Marcus Bragg Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 51.3 17. Jaylin Simpson Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 48.6 18. Cayden Bridges Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Defensive PFF Grade: 46.6 19. Zion Puckett Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Defensive PFF Grade:45.9

