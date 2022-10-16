Auburn's offense PFF grades vs Ole Miss
Auburn's offense finally found points in both halves against the Ole Miss Rebels. Despite still battling with turnovers, Robby Ashford was able to move the ball with the help of Auburn's elite running backs, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.
Auburn's offense graded out as the second-highest score since week two with a 68.8. In the opener against Mercer, Auburn had an offensive grade of 82.7. The Tigers scored a passing grade of 70.5, a season-high for the offense.
Auburn played 24 players on offense against Ole Miss. Here is how they all scored according to PFF.
1. Jay Fair
PFF Offensive Grade: 89.1
2. Tank Bigsby
PFF Offensive Grade:80.4
3. Brednen Coffey
PFF Offensive Grade: 73.7
4. Luke Deal
PFF Offensive Grade: 73.7
5. Omari Kelly
PFF Offensive Grade: 72.2
6. Jarquez Hunter
PFF Offensive Grade: 69.3
7. Damari Alston
PFF Offensive Grade: 68.6
8. Koy Moore
PFF Offensive Grade: 65.0
9. Keiondre Jones
PFF Offensive Grade: 64.9
10. Robby Ashford
PFF Offensive Grade: 64.5
11. Brandon Council
PFF Offensive Grade: 61.1
12. Kameron Stutts
PFF Offensive Grade: 60.4
13. Brandon Frazier
PFF Offensive Grade: 59.9
14. TJ Finley
PFF Offensive Grade: 58.9
15. Dazalin Worsham
PFF Offensive Grade: 58.6
16. John Samuel Shenker
PFF Offensive Grade: 57.3
17. Tyler Fromm
PFF Offensive Grade: 56.7
18. Camden Brown
PFF Offensive Grade: 56.0
19. Kilian Zierer
PFF Offensive Grade: 55.6
20. Micah Riley-Ducker
PFF Offensive Grade: 54.7
21. Jeremiah Wright
PFF Offensive Grade: 51.3
22. Malcolm Johnson Jr.
PFF Offensive Grade: 50.9
23. Ja'Varrius Johnson
PFF Offensive Grade: 50.1
24. Shedrick Jackson
PFF Offensive Grade: 49.4
