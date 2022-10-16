Auburn's offense PFF grades vs Ole Miss

Auburn's offense finally found points in both halves against the Ole Miss Rebels. Despite still battling with turnovers, Robby Ashford was able to move the ball with the help of Auburn's elite running backs, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

Auburn's offense graded out as the second-highest score since week two with a 68.8. In the opener against Mercer, Auburn had an offensive grade of 82.7. The Tigers scored a passing grade of 70.5, a season-high for the offense.

Auburn played 24 players on offense against Ole Miss. Here is how they all scored according to PFF.

1. Jay Fair Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 89.1 2. Tank Bigsby Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade:80.4 3. Brednen Coffey Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 73.7 4. Luke Deal Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 73.7 5. Omari Kelly Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 72.2 6. Jarquez Hunter Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 69.3 7. Damari Alston Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 68.6 8. Koy Moore Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 65.0 9. Keiondre Jones Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 64.9 10. Robby Ashford © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 64.5 11. Brandon Council Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 61.1 12. Kameron Stutts Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 60.4 13. Brandon Frazier Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 59.9 14. TJ Finley Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 58.9 15. Dazalin Worsham © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 58.6 16. John Samuel Shenker Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 57.3 17. Tyler Fromm Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.7 18. Camden Brown Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 56.0 19. Kilian Zierer Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 55.6 20. Micah Riley-Ducker Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 54.7 21. Jeremiah Wright Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive Grade: 51.3 22. Malcolm Johnson Jr. © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive Grade: 50.9 23. Ja'Varrius Johnson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 50.1 24. Shedrick Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive Grade: 49.4

