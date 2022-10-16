Skip to main content

Auburn's offense PFF grades vs Ole Miss

Some young wide receivers found themselves with high scores this week.

Auburn's offense finally found points in both halves against the Ole Miss Rebels. Despite still battling with turnovers, Robby Ashford was able to move the ball with the help of Auburn's elite running backs, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. 

Auburn's offense graded out as the second-highest score since week two with a 68.8. In the opener against Mercer, Auburn had an offensive grade of 82.7. The Tigers scored a passing grade of 70.5, a season-high for the offense. 

Auburn played 24 players on offense against Ole Miss. Here is how they all scored according to PFF. 

1. Jay Fair

Jay Fair, Marquis Burks, and Brandon Frazier come out of the tunnel vs Missouri.

PFF Offensive Grade: 89.1

2. Tank Bigsby

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) run during Auburn vs Ole Miss

PFF Offensive Grade:80.4 

3. Brednen Coffey

Brenden Coffey (55)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

PFF Offensive Grade: 73.7 

4. Luke Deal

Luke Deal dives for an incomplete pass vs Missouri.

PFF Offensive Grade: 73.7 

5. Omari Kelly

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) celebrates his first down catch during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 72.2 

6. Jarquez Hunter

22 – 10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Jarquez Hunter (27) carries ball Auburn vs Ole Miss

PFF Offensive Grade: 69.3 

7. Damari Alston

Damari Alston in warmups vs Missouri

PFF Offensive Grade: 68.6 

8. Koy Moore

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Koy Moore (0) carry Auburn vs Ole Miss

PFF Offensive Grade: 65.0 

9. Keiondre Jones

Keiondre Jones (58), Marquis Burks (92)Auburn football practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 64.9 

10. Robby Ashford

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) reacts with offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (77) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Offensive Grade: 64.5 

11. Brandon Council

Brandon Council gets loose before the Tigers take on the Spartans.

PFF Offensive Grade: 61.1

12. Kameron Stutts

Kam Stutts vs Penn State

PFF Offensive Grade: 60.4

13. Brandon Frazier

Brandon Frazier in warmups vs Missouri

PFF Offensive Grade: 59.9

14. TJ Finley

TJ Finley during warmups vs Missouri.

PFF Offensive Grade: 58.9

15. Dazalin Worsham

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Dazalin Worsham (8) keeps Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) from the ball during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Offensive Grade: 58.6

16. John Samuel Shenker

John Samuel Shenker approaching the field.

PFF Offensive Grade: 57.3

17. Tyler Fromm

Tyler Fromm gets set for action vs San Jose State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 56.7

18. Camden Brown

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Camden Brown (17) gets the ball inside the five during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

PFF Offensive Grade: 56.0

19. Kilian Zierer

Kilian Zeirer vs Penn State.

PFF Offensive Grade: 55.6

20. Micah Riley-Ducker

Cameron Etheridge, Micah Riley Ducker, and Luke Deal before Auburn takes on the Mercer Bears.

PFF Offensive Grade: 54.7

21. Jeremiah Wright

Jeremiah Wright (76), Brenden Coffey (55), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive Grade: 51.3

22. Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) carries as Mercer Bears safety Myles Redding (34) closes in during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Offensive Grade: 50.9

23. Ja'Varrius Johnson

Ja'varrius Johnson returning a punt against Mercer.

PFF Offensive Grade: 50.1

24. Shedrick Jackson

Shedrick Jackson after the catch vs Mercer.

PFF Offensive Grade: 49.4

