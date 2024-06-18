Big Expectations for New Auburn Tigers Offensive Lineman
The Auburn Tigers could have themselves a gem in offensive tackle transfer Percy Lewis, who committed to the Tigers back in January.
On Tuesday morning, executive director of the Senior Bowl and former long-time NFL scout, Jim Nagy took to X to give the 6-foot-7, 355-pound offensive tackle some considerable praise.
According to Nagy, Auburn has not had an offensive lineman drafted into the NFL in five years and has not had one drafted on day two since 2018 (Indianapolis Colts OT Braden Smith). However, he said Lewis could be the one to change that.
What Lewis Brings to the Table at Auburn
Should he continue to develop, Nagy said Lewis would be a “massive portal upgrade” for Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze. Now this comment isn’t just because of Lewis’ stature - though being his size that he is certainly helps.
Accordion to Nagy, Lewis can provide help to the passing game, something the Tigers need badly. They were last in the SEC in total passing offense for the last two seasons. On top of that, Quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked 31 times in 2023.
"Naturally coordinated big man whose size immediately jumps off tape," wrote Nagy on X. "Former juco product is still work-in-progress technique-wise in run game coming from Air Raid but it's hard to find guys this size that come out of their stance as easily Lewis can. He bends, moves, and adjusts in space well and you can see the natural foot athlete whenever he's working laterally. While not a consistently physical finisher, it's pretty easy for him to use his expansive reach to at least occupy people."
Lewis, meanwhile has allowed one sack on 235 pass-blocking snaps. Pro Football Focus gave him a pass-blocking grade of 73.1. The numbers back Nagy’s claim. This addition could go a long way.
Lewis even has the precedent to show he can continue to develop. Starting unranked out of high school, he began his collegiate career at the JUCO level playing two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. By 2021, he was considered the No. 2 junior college prospect by 247Sports.
After signing at Mississippi State, Lewis saw no action in 2021 and played only six games the following season. However, Lewis earned the starting job at left tackle five games into the 2023 season and held on to the job the rest of the way.
Circling Back to That NFL Potential
Nagy projects Lewis will be, at minimum, a swing offensive tackle in the NFL with the tools to be a starter. So, Lewis is already considered to be an NFL-caliber prospect, and he still has two years of eligibility remaining.
He finished off his analysis of Lewis by saying, “The talent is there but 2024 tape will go a long way towards Lewis getting his Senior Bowl invite.”
Nagy expects to see Lewis in Mobile showing off what he can do to NFL scouts in late January. Until then he should be an immediate upgrade on Auburn's offensive line.