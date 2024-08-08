Big Plays Set to Return to Auburn Tigers
A year ago, head coach Hugh Freeze took the field with an Auburn Tigers team that did not seem to want to threaten teams vertically. Now, with a roster filled with receivers, perhaps the deepest position group on the team, will the Tigers pull the trigger and let it fly?
Now, we all know Florida Head Coach Billy Napier's quote regarding taking chances. Now, scared money does not, in fact, make money. Yet, how long can Auburn play it safe when they can make serious noise with an upset or two?
Lack of Separation Excuse Evaporates
Despite Ja' Varrius Johnson heading to UCF, Auburn still enjoys not only speed at receiver but the strength to ward off defenders. Granted, they will miss Johnson's 18.3 yards per reception, but not for too long. Last year felt like a combination of limited options vertically.
You have freshmen like Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson looking to make defenses pay down the field. All offseason, pundits, fans, and media types wish for wideouts that could not only win on deep routes but catch the ball. If the receivers don't see at least a half-dozen shots per game, depending on coverage, do not blame them at all. The blame resides elsewhere.
Let It Go
In all fairness, Payton Thorne split snaps, especially early in the season, with Robby Ashford, hindering any groove that he could possibly establish. At the same time, the woeful 6.6 yards per attempt screams " game manager". The worst, non-expletive pejorative anyone can hurl at a quarterback.
Sadly, that shoe provided quite the fit in 2023. Thorne, another year in the offense, should feel at ease when letting the ball leave his hands with big-play intentions. Last year, Auburn sat 123rd overall in pass plays at least ten yards. Additionally, the Tigers ranked 105th and 71st in passing play of twenty and thirty yards respectively. Ashford calls Columbia, S.C. home now and the onus falls squarely upon Payton Thorne.
Overview
As mentioned in this space, Derrick Nix promised big plays from the offense this season. The talking ceases in a couple of weeks. Regardless of playing FCS-level Alabama A&M or not, the Tigers must air it out. First, it loosens up the defense for their potentially dominant run game.
More importantly, it serves as a warning to any team that chooses to stack the box. The Auburn passing game must make defenses pay for overconfidence while thriving with the big play.