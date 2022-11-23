Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M

Former Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin's tenure on the Plains was anything but relaxing. After his first season ended with a five-game losing streak, the University conducted an inquiry into allegations of staff dysfunction and conflict within the program. Auburn cycled through three offensive coordinators in the span of eight weeks and rumors of personal misconduct swirled around the embattled coach.

Harsin's beautiful home is where he was able to escape all of the noise.

The 5100 sq ft home, built in 2020, was recently listed for sale by REALTOR Miller Dark of RealtySouth Auburn for a cool $2.95M.

Photo courtesy of RealtySouth

Sitting right in the middle of a 5-acre pecan grove, the 4-bedroom home is full of natural light via purposeful use of large windows and glass doors. The home features an open floor plan with custom appliances, a home office, a media room, and a wine cellar.

Photo courtesy of RealtySouth

The spacious outdoor kitchen, complete with imported electric pizza oven, opens to a heated pool and bocce ball court.

Photo courtesy of RealtySouth

Photo courtesy of RealtySouth

Beyond the main house sits a 2400 sq ft "barn house", outfitted as a personal gym by the former head football coach.

Photo courtesy of RealtySouth

Photo courtesy of RealtySouth

Photo courtesy of Bryan Harsin's Instagram (since deleted)

For full details and photos of the custom home, check out the listing on Zillow.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch