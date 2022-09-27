Bryan Harsin talks about Auburn’s Week 5 matchup with LSU

Following a shaky SEC opener that ultimately led to a 17-14 overtime win over Missouri, Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers turn to the LSU Tigers for game two of SEC play.

Coach Harsin had this to say about Auburn's week five opponent:

“On offense, they average 39 points per game, they’re fifth in the SEC. And 49% on third downs, very good on third downs. Their quarterback is playing well. Jayden Daniels transferred from ASU. He's a really good player, a really good runner, and leads a team in rushing.”

The LSU Tigers are not just a threat on the offensive side of the ball, but defensively as well. Led by linebacker Harold Perkins Jr, who has the team-high in tackles with twenty-one, and sack leader on the team Sai’von Jones.

“Defensively, they are third in the SEC in total defense and they're first in SEC turnovers per game. They're doing a very good job on that side of the ball. Their special teams are solid averaging 18 yards for kickoff return, 37.6 yards on the net for their punt, and they are 3-for-5 in field goals. So, very good that way.”

For Auburn, they’ll have to face a defense that is only allowing 3.45 yards per rushing attempt and a stifling secondary that is only allowing 146 passing yards per game. The Auburn offense will look to make up for flaws in the line and scheme plays for their dynamic playmakers Tank Bigsby, Robby Ashford, and former LSU receiver Koy Moore. Defensively, they’ll look to stop the aforementioned Daniels, who has over 1,000 all-purpose yards this season, and their two-headed monster at wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (93 yards on 10 receptions with 41 rushing yards) and Malik Nabors (264 yards on twenty receptions for one touchdown).

The Tigers’ offensive line had their hands full last week as Missouri got to the quarterback four times and had 12 tackles for loss. The injury status of center Tate Johnson going into the week was uncertain, but on Monday afternoon Coach Harsin revealed Johnson's status to the media.

“Tate Johnson, so he was injured in the last game, and he will have surgery on Thursday,” Harsin said. “This should be six to eight weeks, but it could be season-ending. He'll have surgery on his elbow this Thursday. So, we'll work through replacing him and what we're going to do on the offensive line this week in practice.”

For an offensive line that already lost Nick Brahms, its 6th year senior starting center in the offseason due to medical retirement, the injury to starting center Tate Johnson could mean a shake-up across the entire line. Guards Brandon Council and Keiondre Jones practiced at center over the offseason, but for now, backup Jalil Irvin is expected to get the nod against a powerful LSU defensive line that’s currently 4th in the SEC in team sacks.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch