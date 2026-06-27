Key Auburn Tiger Named ‘Heisman Dark Horse’ By National Media

The Auburn Tigers have been struggling to find a consistent quarterback option over the past few years, but new head coach Alex Golesh seems highly confident in his guy, Byrum Brown.

Brown has been hyped incessantly on the Plains over the past few months, and on Saturday, CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford added his opinion to the mix.

Crawford’s opinion? Byrum Brown could very well be a dark horse in this year’s Heisman race, despite his +5500 odds to do so.

“If first-year coach Alex Golesh builds Auburn into an immediate contender, Brown has the talent to crash the Heisman conversation,” Crawford said. “The connection between Brown and Golesh is a major reason why. Brown flourished in Golesh's system at USF, accounting for 42 total touchdowns and more than 4,100 yards of offense while becoming one of the nation's most productive dual-threat quarterbacks.”

This is, certainly, a big set of shoes for Brown to fill in his lone year of eligibility with the Tigers, though I will be the first to admit I had Brown as a dark horse Heisman candidate after the Bulls’ performance against Boise State in week one of 2025. He certainly has the skills and build to earn a Heisman, but will he be able to do so at Auburn?

For Brown to even seriously be in the Heisman conversation, the Tigers would have to go on a monster first-year run, likely well above and beyond their 6.5 win projection in 2026. If last year’s season is anything to go by, the Tigers’ defense will make sure the Tigers stay in games, regardless of opponent, so it will come down to Brown and company to finish the jobs that Freeze’s offense could not.

Brown, who is already one of the better rushers in football, will have a top-level supporting cast on the ground, including Auburn returner Jeremiah Cobb and Baylor transfer Bryson Washington, which should open up plenty of options for Brown to get free and break off the big runs he was known for at USF.

In the air, though, is where a big question mark still resides. The Tigers are relying on a receiving core almost entirely made up of Brown’s former USF targets, which is certainly a double-edged sword for the Tigers’ offense. On one hand, the connection and scheme familiarity between receivers and quarterback will certainly help the Tigers’ passing game, but some have speculated that the Tigers’ transfer receivers may struggle in the SEC due to the sheer dominance of many SEC defenses.

As it always does, it will take a herculean effort from Brown, Golesh and company to land Brown with the Heisman this year, but, of course, anything is possible.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!