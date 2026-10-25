Byrum Brown Reveals Biggest Problem for Auburn Offense After Ugly Loss to LSU

The Auburn Tigers posted an utterly abhorrent performance against No. 18 LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, falling 38-17 to Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals.

DJ Durkin’s unit didn’t exactly give Auburn a great chance to win, as LSU notched nearly 552 yards of total offense, with 346 of those coming in the first half, but the Tigers’ offense consistently stalled.

Auburn recorded just 271 total yards of offense, including 67 yards on the ground, and ran just four plays or fewer in seven of its 11 drives.

Seven of the Tigers’ 10 drives Byrum Brown under center resulted in a punt, and Auburn only tallied 10 points before Tristan Ti’a led the offense to a late fourth-quarter touchdown in garbage time.

Brown spoke after the game about Auburn’s struggles, expanding on the biggest problem the offense faced on Saturday.

“Just didn’t execute throughout the entirety of a drive,” Brown said. “We’d get plays going and then shoot ourselves in the foot. Can’t win like that.”

Penalties weren’t necessarily a large issue in their loss to LSU after being flagged 11 times for 85 yards in Athens, Ga., last weekend, as the Tigers only committed four for 25 yards.

However, Auburn seemed to hurt itself in other ways — for example, the offensive line surrendered seven sacks for a total of minus-48 yards.

Granted, LSU’s defensive front is one of the best in the nation, posting 12 tackles for loss, but Auburn’s offensive line was unable to garner any sort of push up front.

A reporter asked Brown if there were any positives the Auburn offense could hang its hat on despite the loss, and he pointed to some self-inflicted errors that may have contributed to its struggles and ineffectiveness.

“We were able to move the ball without shooting ourselves in the foot, so that’s a positive,” Brown said. “Got the pass game going, but just shot ourselves in the foot, ultimately.”

There’s a common narrative surrounding the Tigers that they faced an emotional hangover after their historic win over No. 1 Georgia on the road last weekend, implying Auburn didn’t adequately prepare for LSU after the “highest of highs,” according to Golesh, just seven days prior.

Brown doesn’t think that was the case for his squad, though, saying that he felt like Auburn’s week leading up to the clash against LSU was “good.”

“I felt like it was good internally. Clearly, just got to just have it translate over into Saturday,” Brown said. “[...] Soak it in today, and then flush it tomorrow. Fix what we have to fix, and on to the next opponent. Same as it was last week — just have to execute at the end of the day.”

The Tigers now look forward to yet another tough road test next week against No. 12 Ole Miss to wrap up their brutal October stretch that’s already seen a loss to Tennessee, a win at Georgia and a loss to LSU.

For Brown, the ebbs and flows is a normal facet of the process of rebuilding a program, and he knows Auburn’s response to adversity will ultimately determine the outlook of how this group of Tigers will be remembered this season.

“It’s a part of (the process). There are ups, there are downs. This, obviously, is a down, last week was an up,” Brown said. “This is going to help define who this 2026 Auburn football team is — how we respond this week into next week. Looking forward to it.”