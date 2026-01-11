Cam Coleman Makes Decision After Auburn Tigers Departure

Former five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman has made his decision after transferring from the Auburn Tigers. The rising junior will play for the Texas Longhorns, he announced on Sunday.

Coleman is rated as the No. 1 receiver and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 transfer portal cycle, according to On3. He will have two years of eligibility remaining but is anticipated to be one of the top prospects in next year's NFL Draft.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer WR Cam Coleman has committed to Texas, he announced🤘https://t.co/HDFEybJEdF pic.twitter.com/QKynNc88Wl — On3 (@On3sports) January 11, 2026

Coleman's decision comes after taking three visits and very public pushes from the Longhorns, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and heated Auburn rival Alabama.

In his two years on the Plains, Coleman established himself as one of the top receivers in the entire country with 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. He set career-highs in receptions (56) and yards (708) in 2025 to go with five touchdowns despite poor quarterback play and inconsistent coaching from head coach Hugh Freeze, the team's primary offensive play-caller.

In the wake of Freeze's firing and the subsequent hiring of Alex Golesh, combined with receivers coach Marcus Davis' departure to Florida and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix's departure and eventual hiring Alabama, Coleman was considered to be a potential transfer candidate. He eventually announced his planned departure on Dec. 29, days before the portal officially opened on Jan. 2.

Coleman's departure also came in the midst of a mass exodus at receiver as the Tigers lost Eric Singleton Jr. (Florida), Horatio Fields (Missouri), Perry Thompson (Minnesota), Malcolm Simmons and Cam'Ron King to transfer. Auburn was able to retain Sam Turner, despite his intentions to transfer, while also keeping Bryce Cain.

Meanwhile, Golesh has welcomed USF transfers Keshaun Singleton, Chas Nimrod, Jeremiah Koger, Kory Pettigrew and Christian Neptune to Auburn has he resets the offense under new quarterback Byrum Brown, another USF transfer. Brown's arrival comes as Auburn also had a mass reset at the quarterback position with Jackson Arnold (UNLV), Ashton Daniels (FSU) and Deuce Knight (Ole Miss) all transferring out of the program.

