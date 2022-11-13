Here is what Head Coach Carnell Williams said following the Texas A&M game

The reason for so much excitement in Jordan-Hare Stadium last night was the former star running back, Carnell Williams returning to JHS as not a player or a position coach, but the Head Coach.

Following an emotional home game for Coach Williams, the emotions continued into the press conference as Williams talked about the team and their willingness to fight and the gratitude he felt towards the university.

Cadillac was extremely grateful for this opportunity that Auburn University has given him and saying, "Last but not least, It's the Auburn Family. This place is special. It has changed the whole trajectory of the Williams family. Coming from a player who had an undefeated season, was the fifth pick in the draft, and rookie of the year. The relationships have been amazing. It felt like the whole 2004 team, and guys that I played with were here. To see their faces, and to see how happy they were is unreal. This place is special. To see the support from the fans. They put a battery in my back and they energized me."

Williams mentions the fans, there was a sellout crowd in Jordan-Hare.

Williams went on to express his admiration for the defensive performance by the Tigers, "I told defense and everybody on the team that when I was a player here, I always loved to watch the defense play. I love to watch the defense fly around. I love to watch the relentless effort, the grind of playing together, the tenacity, the fight, the grind, the heat and the physicality. Love it. I told the guys, ‘I cannot wait to see them play.’". Williams also mentioned that the defensive effort has made up for a perceived lack of talent, "When they say, ‘We can’t do this,’ ‘We don’t have the big-time guys,’ we can make that up with our effort, our attitude, our mindset, our effort".

Selling Auburn was an integral piece of this weekend, as there were 6 official visitors and numerous unofficial visitors. The unveiling of the new football-only facility certainly was the main attraction.

Williams spoke on how Auburn sells itself to all of those who come, saying, "Why wouldn’t you want to come to Auburn? I coached at IMG from 2017 to 2018, and every player that used to come on campus here would be like ‘Coach, I see why you chose Auburn.’ It’s something different. We’ve got a different feel. So along with the new facility and the Auburn people, this place should always be on top of college football. Because it’s truly, like I tell recruits, it’s truly the people within the walls. The people that serve, the people that are in the community. This is a place where you can develop on the Auburn field and off the field. The people that are passionate about Auburn, Auburn football, while also spreading love, care, and work hard. It’s everything"

Coach Williams and the Tigers will be at home again this week to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Williams will look to earn a second victory as the interim Head Coach.