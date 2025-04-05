CBS Sports' Josh Pate Bullish on Jackson Arnold and 'Sneaky' Auburn Tigers
Particularly when it's framed in the context of last year's repeated struggles under center; it stands to reason that a great deal will ride on the back of new transfer portal addition Jackson Arnold this coming season for the Auburn Tigers.
Plugging Arnold back into the lineup will also involve improving the confidence of the collective group, and hopefully winning along the way.
"We need to play better and we need to win some games for sure," Freeze said recently about building confidence. "I think our sense of urgency is that you prepare and you give them confidence. I don't think you do that out of a sense of fear or the 'what if' world or any of that."
Spring practice sessions have given some early indications of growing confidence in Arnold, and his young deputy at the moment in Deuce Knight.
Fundamental elements that are most welcome when it comes to building yourself a competitive roster, but it should be with caution that the program proceeds into the summer months.
Even so, CBS Sports college football expert Josh Pate is pretty high on what Arnold can bring to the table, especially now that he's been coupled with the talented group of receivers Auburn has gathered.
"I still think the talent profile for Jackson Arnold is good," Pate declared on his show. "Hugh Freeze, he's gotten a lot out of quarterbacks before, especially when he's got a wide receiver core like this, which will be slept on.Auburn's wide receiver core will be slept on right until kickoff. That final two-week lead-up to kickoff when everyone starts really zeroing in on specifics of teams, and your buddy will tell you, 'You know, man, you know who's low-key pretty sneaky? That Auburn wide receiver core.' Well' they're that way now; it's just not a lot of people are talking about them."
Freeze made a point of saying just how much benefit can be squeezed out of the fact that Cam Coleman and Malcom Simmons are now bedding into year two within the same system.
Furthermore, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, Horatio Fields, and transfer portal addition Eric Singleton Jr. can really make some waves in 2025 if things can click into place.
We can temper such hype by pumping the breaks just a little, the entire receiving unit will need time to get acclimatized with Arnold, but spring sessions should help fast track that process.
Undoubtedly, the plethora of defense stretching options available to Arnold will help smooth his transition from program-to-program.