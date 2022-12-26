Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023

Another year, another great early signing period for the SEC.

As of right now, 13 of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference (sorry Vanderbilt) are ranked inside the top 35 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings - six of them inside the top 15.

It just goes to show that it truly does mean more in this league. Well, excluding postseason games not in the College Football Playoff. That's a conversation for another day.

Here is where every SEC team's class ranks heading into 2023.

1. Alabama AP Photo/Vasha Hunt National Rank: 1 Five Stars: 7 Four Stars: 20 Three Stars: 1 2. Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 2 Five Stars: 2 Four Stars: 23 Three Stars: 4 3. LSU © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 6 Five Stars: 1 Four Stars: 21 Three Stars: 6 4. Tennessee Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 9 Five Stars: 1 Four Stars: 12 Three Stars: 13 5. Florida © Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK National Rank: 12 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 19 Three Stars: 3 6. Texas A&M Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 14 Five Stars: 2 Four Stars: 11 Three Stars: 6 7. South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 18 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 15 Three Stars: 10 8. Auburn Eric Starling/Auburn Daily National Rank: 19 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 10 Three Stars: 12 9. Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 22 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 8 Three Stars: 15 10. Ole Miss Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 26 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 9 Three Stars: 7 11. Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 28 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 9 Three Stars: 12 12. Mississippi State © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 30 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 4 Three Stars: 21 13. Missouri Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports National Rank: 35 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 5 Three Stars: 14 14. Vanderilt © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK National Rank: 54 Five Stars: 0 Four Stars: 1 Three Stars: 20

