Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023

The Auburn Tigers are on the verge of landing a class in the top half of the SEC for the first time in two seasons.
Another year, another great early signing period for the SEC.

As of right now, 13 of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference (sorry Vanderbilt) are ranked inside the top 35 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings - six of them inside the top 15.

It just goes to show that it truly does mean more in this league. Well, excluding postseason games not in the College Football Playoff. That's a conversation for another day.

Here is where every SEC team's class ranks heading into 2023.

1. Alabama

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) signals a touchdown after a dive into the end zone by quarterback Bryce Young during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

National Rank: 1

Five Stars: 7

Four Stars: 20

Three Stars: 1

2. Georgia

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 2

Five Stars: 2

Four Stars: 23

Three Stars: 4

3. LSU

Sep 17, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 6

Five Stars: 1

Four Stars: 21

Three Stars: 6

4. Tennessee

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 9

Five Stars: 1

Four Stars: 12

Three Stars: 13

5. Florida

Florida Gators linebacker Lloyd Summerall III (99) looks on before the game against the South Florida Bulls at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 17, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs South Florida Bulls

National Rank: 12

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 19

Three Stars: 3

6. Texas A&M

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 14

Five Stars: 2

Four Stars: 11

Three Stars: 6

7. South Carolina

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rushes for a two-point conversion against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 18

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 15

Three Stars: 10

8. Auburn

Jaylin Simpson

National Rank: 19

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 10

Three Stars: 12

9. Arkansas

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 22

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 8

Three Stars: 15

10. Ole Miss

Nov 24, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts while a play is revewed during the fourth quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 26

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 9

Three Stars: 7

11. Kentucky

Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 28

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 9

Three Stars: 12

12. Mississippi State

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Caleb Ducking (4) reacts after a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 30

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 4

Three Stars: 21

13. Missouri

Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates with wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) after running for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 35

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 5

Three Stars: 14

14. Vanderilt

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) hands the ball off to Vanderbilt running back Rocko Griffin (24) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Kns Tennessee Vanderbilt Football

National Rank: 54

Five Stars: 0

Four Stars: 1

Three Stars: 20

