Defensive Lineman Darron Reed has signed with the Auburn Tigers

Darron Reed has signed his National Letter of Intent, officially joining the 2023 recruiting class and the Auburn Tigers.

This is a massive signing both figuratively and literally as Reed plays a position sorely lacking in depth and Reed is a large individual.

Reed originally was committed to the LSU Tigers but flipped to the orange and blue Tigers in late November. Reed was one of the first recruits to flip this cycle for the Tigers and even flipped before the hiring of Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze.

Reed stands impressively at 6-4 and 270 pounds. He has had an impressive senior season, totaling 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He has 10 quarterback hurries as well as one forced fumble and two pass deflections.

Reed is one of a multitude of four stars that Auburn has signed in this cycle and will no doubt be an integral part of the 2023 defense with there being such a lack of depth at the defensive line position for the Auburn Tigers.

