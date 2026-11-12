Defensive Auburn Tigers to Watch Against Mississippi State



The Auburn Tigers are scheduled for a big-time matchup with Mississippi State on Saturday; although neither team has much of a chance at the Playoff or a conference championship, Mississippi State desperately needs this win to have a shot at bowl eligibility, while a Tiger win would seal Auburn’s bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023.

The Bulldogs are battered after a brutal SEC schedule, and the Tigers will need to take advantage of their weaknesses, especially on defense, if Alex Golesh and company want to pick up their sixth win of the season.

There are a few defensive Tigers worth keeping an eye on this Saturday, as the Tigers attempt to start Alex Golesh’s tenure on the best foot available to them. Let’s break it down.

Shadarius Toodle - Linebacker

Coming off one of the greatest defensive debut games in college football history, the pressure is high for Toodle to pick up where he left off, especially with starting Auburn linebacker De’Marcus Riddick still listed as questionable, while two of the Tigers’ depth pieces at the linebacker position will not return this season.

The true freshman is no stranger to pressure, but this will be his first road game as a contributor to the Tiger defense, and the cowbells in Starkville have not been known to be kind to first-timers. However, if Toodle can overcome the pressure and put together a strong performance, he may just earn himself a contributing role for the Iron Bowl in two weeks.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Rayshawn Pleasant - Cornerback

The Bulldogs have two major receiving threats, and odds are high that Pleasant will be tasked with handling one or both of them over the course of the matchup. The Tigers have struggled with passing defense this season, but with the Bulldogs running a backup quarterback, the Tigers could be primed for a strong defensive showing on Saturday.

Pleasant would lead that effort as one of the Tigers’ stronger corners, but he also could be the reason things fall apart, as Sanfrisco MaGee has made a name for himself with big-time breakaway touchdowns. The secondary will make or break this game for the Tigers, and a big game from Pleasant would set the group up well for their second win in a row.

Cody Sigler - Defensive Tackle

As always, the Tigers will need to contain the run this week in Starkville, and, as always, the brunt of that effort will fall on Cody Sigler, who was solid last week against Arkansas despite battling a shoulder injury throughout the matchup. Sigler will have support from the Tigers’ linebackers, including Toodle and Elijah Melendez, but stopping inside rushes at the line is his job and his job alone.

Sigler has had a marginal amount of success in that regard this season, but Fluff Bothwell is quite a strong runner and could give Auburn some flashbacks to DeSean Bishop and Jadan Baugh if not handled correctly.

The Tigers will take on Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT, in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!