Meet Auburn Football’s Captains for Mississippi State Matchup



The Auburn Tigers are now less than 24 hours away from kickoff against Mississippi State, a matchup that could secure the Tigers' bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023, and on Friday, the program announced the six players that will be leading the team in Starkville.

The list includes several familiar faces, as well as a brand-new one, and the Tigers will follow this group through a cowbell-infested Davis Wade Stadium as they enter the final fourth of their season.

Let’s meet the captains.

Byrum Brown - Quarterback

Brown continues his streak of captaincy for the Tigers, as he has been a captain for every single game the Tigers have played this season. A proven difference-maker on the field, much of the Tigers’ offensive efficiency will come down to how Joel Gordon is able to scheme Brown’s dual-threat abilities, and if he’s on, the Tigers will be hard to stop.

Coleman Granberry - Linebacker

A former walk-on out of Auburn High School, Granberry earns the first captaincy of his career this week against the Bulldogs. The senior has logged minutes for the Tigers in eight straight games this season, only missing time against Baylor, though he has yet to record a tackle this season. Last year, Granberry totaled two tackles, one against Ball State and one against Mercer.

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Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

Like Brown, Melendez has been a captain for each of the Tigers’ games this season, an honor that you’d have a hard time faulting the Tigers’ staff for, as Melendez currently leads the team in total tackles, solo tackles, sacks and pass deflections. A breakout sophomore, Melendez’s production has slowed down over the last three games, a trend he’ll hope to break this weekend.

Chas Nimrod - Wide Receiver

Auburn’s leader in receiving touchdowns this season, Nimrod has quickly proven to be an indispensable piece of the Tigers’ offense, and he will look to further that point this week in Starkville. This matchup represents the senior’s third captaincy of the season, which will likely be his last in the collegiate ranks.

Rayshawn Pleasant - Cornerback

Pleasant quickly won over the hearts of the Auburn faithful last season with a return touchdown against the Baylor Bears, and though his return production has slowed in the time since, he has proven himself as a key piece of Auburn’s secondary, which will have a difficult task in containing Sanfrisco Magee and Anthony Evans.

Cody Sigler - Defensive Tackle

One of the stronger run-stoppers in the country, Sigler made a lot of fans last week when he continued his dominant performance against Arkansas while battling a shoulder injury. He’s not on any injury report this week, so the senior is expected to be back at full capacity this weekend, which the Tigers will need to slow down Fluff Bothwell and company.

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