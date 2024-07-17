Demarcus Riddick: The Future at Linebacker for Auburn Tigers
Since the dawn of cowboy collars and neck rolls, Auburn University boasted serious talent at linebacker. The school rightfully aligns itself with quality 'backers that consistently made big plays. From Kevin Greene to Takeo Spikes and beyond, the linebacker position at Auburn just means more.
The lineage of the position group holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Auburn. As a result, living up to that standard often becomes too much of a challenge. Too many players want to replicate what another player accomplishes, instead of forging their own path.
Playing linebacker at Auburn equates to playing cornerback at LSU/Ohio State or slow-footed running backs at Bama. The history counts. For freshman linebacker Demarcus Riddick, he can become of the next 'backers to patrol The Plains.
Inside Potential
Riddick could occupy the inside linebacker spot. Basically, his tasks focus around controlling space versus the run and pass. While not the glamourous endeavor like pass rushing, coverage bolsters the pass rush, shutting off routes and forcing the quarterback to hold the ball longer.
Excellent coverage produces hustle and coverage sacks. Similarly, driving down in the run game wrecks gameplans. Riddick will shoot the gap, beating blockers to the ball, making the tackle. On boundary plays, flashing under blockers, beating the pullers to the spot to make the tackle.
Patience
In front of Riddick, two seniors stand ahead of him on the depth chart at both middle and weakside spots. Riddick will need to bid his time this season. Moreover, soaking up all of the knowledge he possibly can will prepare him to start in 2025.
For linebackers, the heart and soul of the defense requires equal parts field work and film study. Offenses play with specific patterns and linebackers need to read their keys to play effectively. For Riddick, time remains on his side. Plus, Auburn did not bring him in just to sit. In fact, look for Riddick to possibly see the field this year in passing situations.
Long Term
Auburn probably envisions Demarcus Riddick as the future. Yet, that future possesses a sooner arrival than many would think. On top of that, the Chilton County, Ala. product brings yet another highly-recruited talent to The Plains; he was the No. 5 linebacker prospect in the country per 247 Sports.
Furthermore, people in that county from Clanton to Verbena will be quicker to start to follow Auburn. For a county in the dead center of the state, watching a local product plants a seed of hope in coaches/schools/parents that could blossom into future recruits. To play linebacker at Auburn University, there needs to be a combination of physical ability, mental awareness and internal drive.