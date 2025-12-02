Destination Known for Auburn Tigers Defensive Coordinator DJ Durkin
The Auburn Tigers have made their final decision on defensive coordinator and interim head coach DJ Durkin. He’s staying put to be part of the new regime under head coach Alex Golesh.
For Golseh, the decision to keep him around was an easy call. He knows Durkin well, having been in the same circles.
“Choosing to keep DJ on our staff was an easy call,” he said. “Our relationship goes back more than 20 years to our roots in Ohio. We have worked with some of the same men, and we’ve competed against each other in this great league.”
In Golseh’s mind, one of the best possible hires is someone who is already at Auburn. They can get going right away.
We are fortunate to retain one of the top defensive minds in college football here on The Plains,” he said. “He's an elite leader, incredible father and husband and will be a phenomenal leader on the defensive side of the ball. We have great respect for each other. Time to go to work.”
Durkin expressed his excitement for getting to stick around for a third season. He took over as defensive coordinator in 2024 after stints with multiple SEC schools. Getting to continue working with the same players he’s been developing for a couple of years is a big part of why he’s ready to run it back.
He holds high expectations for what will come with getting to work with the new head coach.
“I’m excited about what he’s going to bring to Auburn and grateful for the chance to work alongside him. I love this group of players, and it mattered to me to keep pushing forward with what they have already started.”
Auburn is coming off another 5-7 season that saw head coach Hugh Freeze fired midway through his third season. After starting 3-0 and rising back into the top 25, the Tigers dropped five of six, leading to Freeze’s ousting.
After Durkin took over as the interim head coach and Derrick Nix took over offensive duties, Auburn saw improvement. They finished 1-2 overall, but the difference was noticeable.
Golesh heads to The Plains after three seasons coaching USF. He immediately took a team that had finished 1-11 the year before to bowl eligibility, and won said bowl game. After a second seven-win season, with another bowl win, USF took a step forward, going 9-3. They picked up two ranked wins, including an upset on the road against the Florida Gators.