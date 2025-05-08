Determining the Ideal Ninth Conference Game For Auburn
The pressure is on for a ninth conference game in SEC play. According to the Athletic, ESPN is making the push, and looks like they will pay dearly for it. The conference needs to look into it if that’s the case. Should this come about, the Auburn Tigers will have to work out an ideal extra matchup. One game stands out above others as a surefire barnburner.
A Ninth SEC Game Would Bring Excitement to Auburn
When Seth Emerson and Andrew Marchand detailed ESPN's desire for the SEC to add a ninth conference game, you could hear the sound of cash registers and applause echoing through the various fanbases. According to the article, anywhere from 60 to 80 million dollars would show up in SEC coffers annually. Additionally, Emerson and Marchand delve into some of the behind-the-scenes thoughts.
"Still, ESPN’s willingness to up its ante is an important development, as it has been one of the main sticking points among enough SEC members to resist the push for nine games. When the SEC announced the addition of Oklahoma and Texas in July 2021, momentum toward a nine-game schedule increased instantly, with commissioner Greg Sankey among those privately in favor. (Sankey finally went public with his preference earlier this year.)"
Now, with this said, what games should trip Auburn's fancy?
Ole Miss and Auburn last played in 2023, with the Tigers falling 28-2. It had been annual matchup going back to the 1990s, but recent conference realignment has halted play.
Where this game would work are the subtexts surrounding the game itself. First, you have two head coaches that are quite familiar with each other.
Lane Kiffin loves poking the bear almost as much as he loves the spotlight. Meanwhile, Hugh Freeze helped to usher in the winning era at Ole Miss on a consistent level. Additionally, that game would help pave deeper inroads into Mississippi from a recruiting viewpoint.
Yes, Jarquez Hunter and Deuce Knight are Mississippi products. However, if you can build a path from Jackson to The Plains, the talent from the surrounding areas could follow.
The game would give Auburn another rivalry game to look forward to. While Georgia and Alabama will always be the most despised rivals, spicing up a fall afternoon with good, old-fashioned enmity would serve the program well. Plus, if the rivalry carried over to basketball, the entire program benefits. A secondary rivalry fosters a fun atmosphere and brings even more spotlight to a football program looking to regain relevance.