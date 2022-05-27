Skip to main content

Auburn target FCS All-American LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey picks Texas

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey picked Texas over Auburn among other schools.

Auburn was one of the first schools to offer Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey after he entered the transfer portal. 

Following an All-American type season at James Madison in 2021, Tucker-Dorsey was a hot target for many schools at the power five level. 

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Tucker-Dorsey said, “This is my life I’m playing with. I’ve got six months left to play college football to see if I’m going to be able to get that chance at the next opportunity. So I’m gonna make sure I check off all the boxes to find the perfect situation for me.

He visited Texas and UCF in the 10 total days that he was in the transfer portal. He also received offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. 

“I wanted to be a plug-and-play guy at that Will linebacker spot,” Tucker-Dorsey told Sports Illustrated. “I have a chance to compete in the boundary, and I’m a versatile player so they’ll use me in pass coverage but also blitzing, checking running backs out of the backfield, zone coverage, stuff like that."

That could have hurt Auburn's chances of landing the talented transfer. There are a ton of questions throughout Auburn's roster but the linebacker position is not one of them. With Owen Pappoe expected to have a big season and Cam Riley appearing ready to replace Zakoby McClain, Tucker-Dorsey may have seen an easier path to being that plug and play will linebacker with the Longhorns. 

Auburn added North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante via the transfer portal before spring practice began. He rotated in with Riley and Wesley Steiner during spring camp. 

