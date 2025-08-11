Displaced Starter Occupies Valuable Role for Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers senior offensive lineman Izavion “Too Tall” Miller is confident he can make an impact on Auburn’s improved offensive line, despite not being in a starting role.
“I’m very used to everything now, so everything comes faster to me, and the game has slowed down, so it’s pretty easy for me,” Miller said.
Miller started at the right tackle position for the Tigers last season, apart from the New Mexico game in 2024, which he missed due to injury. He also won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Week 9 against Kentucky.
However, Auburn’s offensive line has struggled to protect the quarterback in recent seasons, finishing just No. 83 in sacks allowed in 2024. The Tigers’ coaching staff took to the portal to solve the issues, signing the No. 2 and No. 15 offensive tackles in Virginia Tech’s Xavier Chaplin and USC’s Mason Murphy.
The new arrivals have placed Miller in a reserve role for 2025, which he seems to be taking in stride.
Miller feels confident in his ability to play both sides of the line of scrimmage, giving him the versatility to play a valuable swing tackle role as needed throughout the season.
“I do. I love it [on the left],” Miller said. “Yes, absolutely I do [think I can play both sides.”
Providing depth at both tackle spots is important, but according to Miller, tackle isn’t the only position he’s been working on this offseason.
“[I’ve taken] A little bit of left guard reps just in case D [Dillon] Wade or Jeremiah [Wright] goes down. I’d be the next guy up.”
Miller has decent size to play guard at 6’5” and 305 pounds, even if he is slightly under the ideal 315 to 320 pound range. However, he is athletic enough to make the transition if needed, and the ability to play four different offensive line positions makes him a valuable piece for the Auburn offense.
The newfound versatility would also explain why NFL evaluators seemed to take interest in Miller while also evaluating the five starters on the Tigers’ offensive line.
“Actually, [we] got an NFL grade back from the first guy that’s been here, and he has all five of those guys draftable, you know, that are projected to be starters and 'Too Tall' (Izavion Miller),” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said. “So, I think there’s high, high expectations on that group to be able to run the football and protect the passer.”
An improved Auburn offensive line could be vital to the development and success of transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold, who joined the Tigers after a 2024 season at Oklahoma that saw his offensive line get decimated by injuries.
Keeping Arnold on his feet is step one in keeping the Auburn offense on schedule in 2025, and depth is a key part of that. In the modern transfer portal era of college football, that depth is exceedingly hard to find.
Despite that, the Tigers may have their answer in the senior tackle turned Swiss Army knife.