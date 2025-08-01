Hugh Freeze Makes Bold Claim About Auburn's OL
AUBURN, Ala.-- When one looks at the Auburn Tigers' 2025 roster, the immediate standout groups have to be the receiver room and quarterback room. After all, some argue Auburn has a top-three receiver room in the league, and a quarterback room consisting of Ashton Daniels, Deuce Knight and Jackson Arnold is nothing to scoff at.
However, head coach Hugh Freeze believes Auburn is strongest elsewhere: in the offensive line.
“I think we’re in the best position there,” Freeze said. “Actually, got an NFL grade back from the first guy that’s been here, and he has all five of those guys draft-able, you know, that are projected to be starters and 'Too Tall' (Izavion Miller). So, I think there’s high, high expectations on that group to be able to run the football and protect the passer.
“... There's no running from it. We are not going to understate it. We expect that group to be a solid group for us.”
All five offensive linemen plus a backup being graded as draft-able is an incredible feat for Freeze, especially since Auburn has famously struggled with offensive line play over the last few decades.
The big men up front, headlined by Preseason All-SEC Third Team center Connor Lew, will also have a significant effect on Arnold’s playing as he spent most of last year getting shredded behind Oklahoma’s lackluster line, after all. Meaning, Freeze has effectively set Arnold, and his offense, up for success the very best he can.
It’ll just be a matter of coming together and “buying in,” as Freeze put it, if the Tigers want to turn all of this talent into a good season.