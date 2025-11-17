DJ Durkin Makes Final Decision on Starting Quarterback for Mercer Matchup
After the Auburn Tigers’ recent loss to Vanderbilt, questions arose regarding who would be the starting quarterback going forward. A change is already coming again. Monday, Auburn head coach DJ Durkin announced that Ashton Daniels, who had a breakout game against the Commodores, will sit out this week’s game against Mercer.
Instead, Jackson Arnold and freshman quarterback Deuce Knight will see action. Durkin isn’t making his decision from a performance standpoint. He’s aiming to protect Daniels’ eligibility.
“I think the best thing for Ashton is to be able to preserve his redshirt and be able to come back and play next year,” Durkin said. “I think it's tremendous for this program and also for him. I think he has great football headlong, so we are going to do that. He will not play in this game so that he can keep that redshirt here again. I just think it's clearly the right thing to do.”
This decision comes in the wake of Daniels’ recent success at the helm of the Tigers’ offense. Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Daniels has completed 62.5% of his passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. Both touchdowns came in the breakout performance against Vanderbilt last Saturday.
The issue is as follows: Daniels has played just three games for the Tigers this season, meaning that Durkin and the Tigers weigh the value of a year of Daniels’ eligibility against two weeks of increased quarterback production.
Since Daniels can play just one more game this season while maintaining his redshirt, the Tigers are looking to save him for the Iron Bowl. Daniels’ next start, a matchup against the Crimson Tide, will surely be the Tigers’ toughest matchup of the season.
Additionally, the Iron Bowl has increased value for Auburn, as with the Tide’s recent loss to Oklahoma, the 4-6 Tigers are in position to knock their bitter rival out of the playoffs entirely if they’re able to scratch together a win.
Thanks to Durkin’s decision-making, Daniels will have a second week off in a row to solely focus on Alabama. This could put the Tigers in an advantageous position for the Iron Bowl.
This will be just the second time true freshman Deuce Knight will see the field this season, and Jackson Arnold will have yet another chance to prove himself in a tune-up matchup against the Mercer Bears. Arnold began the season as Auburn’s quarterback, but he was benched during the win over Arkansas. He’s seen little action since.
Of course, it’s still one game at a time for DJ Durkin’s squad. The Tigers will take on the Mercer Bears this Saturday at 1 pm. CST.