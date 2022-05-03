Skip to main content

Does Auburn football's strength of schedule effect their record in 2022?

The Tigers' 2022 schedule is daunting.

Another year, another insane SEC West schedule to try and navigate through.

Auburn enters the 2022 offseason with little fanfare and a whole lot of questions. Bryan Harsin managed to survive what ended up being an incredibly rocky spring, and will now turn his attention to filling in the gaps on the roster through the transfer portal while keeping tabs on the intriguing quarterback battle.

What will likely resonate more in the minds of Auburn fans is speculation over how many games the Tigers will win this season. Auburn doesn't have a lot of room for error after a disappointing 6-7 season (the first losing season since 2012).

Unfortunately, the schedule is the hardest in the nation.

Stat of the day

In 2021, Auburn's strength of schedule was 6th nationally. Their strength of schedule in 2022 is 1st nationally. Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee round out the top five.

What it means

If Auburn is going to meet their goals in 2022, whether that be seven or eight wins, they'll need some things to bounce their way.

Last season, almost every time Auburn had the opportunity to execute, they fired and missed. Not a lot of luck to go around during Harsin's first season at the helm.

Hopefully, things will be different in 2022. Outside of road trips to Georgia and Alabama, every game on the schedule is certainly winnable. Finding a quarterback and playing sound football should get Auburn through this very difficult season.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Does Auburn football's strength of schedule effect their record in 2022?

By Lance Dawe6 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Football

Having Jaiden Ausberry's brother on the roster could be huge for the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Podcasts

Podcast: When is Auburn football going to engage in the transfer portal?

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Sep 16, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Eli Stove (12) carries against the Mercer Bears during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

A look at Auburn's fascinating history versus the Mercer Bears

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks free for a big gainer against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham03
Football

Where some 2023 NFL Draft Big Boards have Tank Bigsby

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Making the case for all of Auburn's quarterbacks

By Lance DaweMay 2, 2022
Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Predicting Auburn's offensive line entering the 2022 season

By Zac BlackerbyMay 2, 2022
Former Auburn player Roger McCreary drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans.Pictured on the phone a few minutes before with the team.NFL draft on Friday. April 29, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Podcasts

Podcast: How Auburn football only had one player taken in the NFL Draft

By Zac BlackerbyMay 2, 2022