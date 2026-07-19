Early Prediction: What Will it Take for Auburn to Beat Alabama in 2026?

The situation is simple: the Auburn Tigers have lost six Iron Bowls in a row, and have, in fact, not beaten the Tide since Gus Malzahn was fired from the program in late 2020. Two coaches, Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze, have made their attempts, but Kalen DeBoer and the Tide have stood strong and consistently come out on top.

Alex Golesh, the Tigers’ newest head coach, has been clear that this is a trend that he not only hopes to change, but expects to do so. It would certainly be impressive for Golesh, a first-year SEC head coach, to take down DeBoer, especially on his home turf, but the Iron Bowl seems to be something of a realm of infinite possibility, and the Auburn Tigers are certainly looking to capitalize on a little bit of magic later on this year.

So, what will it take for the Tigers to beat the Tide come November?

Of course, the Tigers’ offense will need to be able to capitalize on key opportunities, unlike last year’s team, which lost all but one of their one-score games. Seeing as this is the final game of the regular season for the Tigers, Byrum Brown and the Tigers’ offense should be, and will need to be, dialed in and working as a unit if they want to put up any significant number of points against what is expected to be a strong Alabama defense.

I have significantly less concern for the Tigers’ defense, though, to their credit, the Tide possess some of the top playmakers in the country, especially at wide receiver, so the Tigers’ secondary will need to have a career matchup while the frontline forces the Tide’s quarterback (who has yet to be named) into uncomfortable situations. This is something Auburn’s defense did quite well last year, to the point where the below .500 Tigers came within an arm’s reach of the win, before Cam Coleman’s fumble, along with an entire game of horrific offense, sealed their fate and the loss.

More importantly for me, though, the Tigers will likely need to enter the Iron Bowl firing on all cylinders–and I don’t just mean taking it to Samford the week before. The Tigers will face one of the toughest stretches in the country this year, playing Tennessee, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss all in a row, but then they will get what the SEC considers to be a bit of a break, as they will take on Arkansas and Mississippi State.

In my opinion, winning both the Arkansas and Mississippi State games, regardless of the outcome of the prior four matchups, will be crucial if the Tigers want to have the right momentum to take down the Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium. After all, history has shown that this legendary matchup rarely comes down to rankings or win totals; rather, the outcome is the result of who has the right momentum and, maybe, just a little bit of magic.

Auburn has already implemented an Iron Bowl-themed part of their practice into regular operations, which I expect to continue throughout the rest of the offseason, though it will be interesting to see if Golesh keeps the Iron Bowl pressure up throughout the regular season.

I will be the first to admit that the world does not see the Tigers as having a high chance of taking down the Tide–ESPN’s FPI gives Auburn just a 22.4% chance–but if Golesh can get his team headed onto Saban Field with the right momentum and offensive rhythm, the world may be surprised as to just how scrappy the Tigers really can be. After all, they have beaten longer odds before.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!