Elite Auburn RB Commit Joins Prestigious Group With New Nike Deal

Four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook has been one of the most talked-about names of the offseason regarding Auburn Tigers football recruiting, and the buzz about the impressive high school product isn’t getting any quieter.

One of the best commits in Auburn’s 2027 class thus far, the positive chatter surrounding Johnson-Cook just keeps growing, even despite the fact that he still has another season of high school football remaining.

That proved true on Thursday, when Nike announced that Johnson-Cook was among the 11 high school prospects who were signed to its expanding NIL roster.

According to its website, Nike is “deepening the most dominant football roster across all levels of the game” with the addition of some of the most talented high school and college football players across the nation, demonstrating its commitment and investment in the next generation of athletes.

The high school athletes were selected based on their performance at The Opening, an invite-only event in Oregon that provides an opportunity for players to showcase their skills. The Nike website describes the 11 chosen prospects as “an elite cohort setting the bar for the classes of 2027 and 2028.”

Nike’s website reveals that the company will provide all signees with several services and benefits, including support with training needs, personal branding, and social media content creation.

“From product and styling to support with media and content, Nike leverages the full weight of the brand to provide unparalleled partnership to athletes across its football roster — giving them tools for long-term success across sport, business and culture,” the Nike website states.

Johnson-Cook is joined by fellow elite high school prospects such as five-star Alabama quarterback commit Elijah Haven and five-star Clemson wide receiver commit Jamarin Simmons, while the eight college players who were signed to a deal include familiar names like Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, former Auburn receiver Cam Coleman, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

This certainly generates even greater excitement about Johnson-Cook, who ranks as the No. 4 running back and No. 78 player nationally, per 247Sports. He committed to the Tigers on April 25, making him just the third player in Auburn’s 2027 class to declare his pledge, but he has been extremely active in the recruiting process since the spring.

Due to the relentless effort from Alex Golesh and company over the summer and, frankly, a few nearly impossible wins on the recruiting trail, accompanied by Johnson-Cook’s assistance, Auburn has shot up the recruiting rankings and is knocking on the doorstep of a top-10 class.

And not only has he already illustrated his dedication to the Tigers off the field, but Johnson-Cook is also expected to be an absolute force on the gridiron when he arrives on campus next fall.

The East St. Louis, Ill., native is undoubtedly one of the freakiest athletes in the 2027 cycle. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins described Johnson-Cook as a “hulking” running back, and standing at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, he has elite speed and a strong ability to get around the outside and beat defenders to the perimeter.

Furthermore, the four-star can also power through contact with a strong frame, making him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Ivins writes that he believes Johnson-Cook boasts a “size/speed combination that will be very attractive to NFL scouts.”

Johnson-Cook’s immediate workload as a freshman on the Plains in 2027 will be interesting, as he is likely set to join a loaded running back room that would consist of Bryson Washington, Omar Mabson II, Alvin Henderson, and Nykahi Davenport — as of right now, at least.

As it continues to grow increasingly more difficult for true freshmen to make a quick impact, it may take him a year or two to find a true role, especially with how deep Auburn’s stable of backs could be next season.

But once he does, watch out.