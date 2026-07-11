Analyst Names Auburn’s Biggest 2027 Recruiting Win

The Auburn Tigers have, rather surprisingly, been one of the best recruiting teams in the country for the 2027 cycle, the first under new head coach Alex Golesh. The Tigers’ class currently ranks among the top 10 in the country, which, of course, lends itself to some big-time recruiting wins.

The wins have been plentiful: snagging four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil from a race with Georgia, pulling off a miracle upset against Penn State with four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall and many more stand out, but Jeffrey Lee of AuburnSports.com believes that one win stands out among the rest.

“Myson Johnson-Cook, by far,” he said. “I think he was top of the board, overall. I think Layton von Brandt is not far behind him, but I think Auburn absolutely wanted a stud, elite running back in this class. He was at the top, and for [Auburn] to go and get him, pull him away from Miami, which was the presumed leader for so long, I think that’s an absolute monster deal.”

Johnson-Cook is certainly all that and more: a stud, elite running back that the Tigers can depend on in the coming seasons, even and especially after Jeremiah Cobb wraps up his final year of eligibility. A four-star prospect, Johnson-Cook currently ranks as the fifth-best running back in the class, as well as the fourth-best in-class player from his home state of Illinois.

What makes Johnson-Cook’s commitment stand out among the rest, beyond just his top-level ranking and ability, is just how early he committed to the program. Johnson-Cook announced his pledge to the Plains all the way back in April, representing the Tigers’ third commit in the class.

Some speculate that landing Johnson-Cook was the vote of confidence that other top prospects, like the aforementioned McNeil and Hall, needed to have the confidence to make their own pledges to the Plains. After all, Johnson-Cook has been very, very active on social media as the group works to build their program’s future.

Johnson-Cook was formerly joined by another four-star back, Kingston Miles, who was committed to the Tigers from June 1 to June 22 before flipping his commitment to Missouri. In his place, the Tigers flipped Khamoni Williams, a three-star, from West Virginia in the same weekend.

According to 247Sports, Johnson-Cook is tied in rating (94) with the aforementioned McNeil, and the two currently boast the highest ratings of any Tiger in the 2027 class. The Tigers have since slowed down their recruiting efforts, so Johnson-Cook may emerge as the top dog in the Tigers’ 2027 class, depending on his production in 2026.

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