Auburn RB Commit Earns Top-10 Status in Newest Recruiting Rankings

The Auburn Tigers have had quite a rollercoaster summer of recruiting, from landing top-level targets like Layton von Brandt and Deshawn Hall to losing players like Kingston Miles and Cedrick Simmons to flips, but one player has remained consistent throughout the entire process: Myson Johnson-Cook.

Johnson-Cook was the Tigers’ third commit in their 2027 class and has been an outspoken advocate for all things Auburn in the time since. However, his value doesn’t stop at recruiting aid; in fact, he is one of the best running backs in the class.

In the latest Rivals 300, one of the most widely accepted rankings for understanding just how good a particular recruit is, Johnson-Cook ranks No. 7 among running backs, a high honor, especially for a four-star. Rivals only has two running backs ranked as five-stars in the 2027 class, so Johnson-Cook ranks as the fifth-best four-star.

However, there are still a host of other rankings, and almost all of them look more favorably upon Johnson-Cook than Rivals did. In fact, ESPN ranks him as the No. 1 running back in the 2027 class, while 247Sports sees him fitting at the No. 4 spot.

Last season, Johnson-Cook rushed for over 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns despite playing against a schedule made up of some of the best teams in the country, including IMG Academy, which needs no introduction. He also averaged over 10 yards per carry and 111.8 yards per game.

With these stats against this level of competition, it is easy to see why Johnson-Cook is so highly thought of, and Auburn fans should be excited for the 2027 season, when he is set to make his Auburn debut. The Tigers are set to have a litany of high-level talent in the backfield, including Omar Mabson, Bryson Washington and former five-star Alvin Henderson, so Johnson-Cook will have big shoes to fill and incredible development opportunities throughout his first few seasons on the Plains.

The Tigers have seemingly always been able to find top-level running back talent, from Bo Jackson and Cadillac Williams to Kerryon Johnson, Tre Mason and Tank Bigsby, and now Johnson-Cook will have an opportunity to etch his name on the list of incredible Auburn backs.

Of course, rankings aren’t everything, but this level of dominance in high school certainly bodes well for his chances at success in the SEC, especially with the level of development he is expected to get once he makes his way to the Plains.

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