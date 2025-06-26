End of an Era: Auburn Football's Best Moments in Under Armour
AUBURN, Ala.- The end of an era is at hand on the Plains. On July 1st, the Auburn Tigers will officially switch their apparel sponsor from Under Armour to Nike. The announcement was made in April of 2024 by Auburn athletic director John Cohen.
With the end of the Under Armour era imminent, we can take a look back on what Auburn football has accomplished since Under Armour became the Tigers’ official sponsor in 2006.
In their first year in the Under Armour uniforms, Auburn boasted an 11-2 record, finishing 9th in the country. Four years later, and coming off of an embarrassing season, the Cam Newton-led team won the 2010 national championship, the second in program history.
Then came the Auburn “miracle season”, which included “The Prayer in Jordan-Hare” and “The Kick Six”. This season also included another national championship appearance along with a victory in the Southeastern Conference championship game vs Missouri.
Some of the best of Auburn’s Under Armour run came from the years when they hosted Georgia and Alabama in the same season. In 2017, the Tigers stomped the undefeated and No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And exactly two weeks later, No. 1 came into town again, this time being the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Auburn kept the momentum going and took down Alabama to secure a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Best plays in Under Armour:
“Kick Six”
Bo Nix to Seth Williams to take down Oregon
Zacoby Mcclain pick-six in iron bowl
Bo Nix runs circles around LSU
Best games in Under Armour:
2010 National Championship: Auburn vs Oregon
The Camback: Auburn vs Alabama 2010
“Prayer at Jordan-hare”: Auburn vs Georgia 2013
“The Kick Six”:Auburn vs Alabama 2013
Iron Bowl: Auburn vs Alabama 2019
Under Armour did not make many changes to the traditional uniforms of the Tigers, sporting almost the same look that Auburn has carried for decades in football. However, in other sports such as basketball and baseball, orange uniforms were sometimes sported to give a less traditional look. It will be interesting to see if any new alternate uniforms will be available to Auburn football as the new Nike contract comes into play.
The Under Armour era consisted of many ups and downs for Auburn football. As the Auburn fanbase and football department as a whole look to turn the page on the old chapter, they will be doing so with a new apparel sponsor.
And for Auburn fans, hopefully, Nike brings with them a new winning attitude for their football program.