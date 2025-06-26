Auburn Daily

End of an Era: Auburn Football's Best Moments in Under Armour

The Auburn Tigers are set to wear Nike after nearly two decades in Under Armour. We take a look at some of Auburn's best moments.

Dre Gaines

Auburn Tigers cornerback Chris Davis's "Kick Six" is one of the most iconic moments in college football.
Auburn Tigers cornerback Chris Davis's "Kick Six" is one of the most iconic moments in college football. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
AUBURN, Ala.- The end of an era is at hand on the Plains. On July 1st, the Auburn Tigers will officially switch their apparel sponsor from Under Armour to Nike. The announcement was made in April of 2024 by Auburn athletic director John Cohen.

With the end of the Under Armour era imminent, we can take a look back on what Auburn football has accomplished since Under Armour became the Tigers’ official sponsor in 2006.

In their first year in the Under Armour uniforms, Auburn boasted an 11-2 record, finishing 9th in the country. Four years later, and coming off of an embarrassing season, the Cam Newton-led team won the 2010 national championship, the second in program history. 

Then came the Auburn “miracle season”, which included “The Prayer in Jordan-Hare” and “The Kick Six”. This season also included another national championship appearance along with a victory in the Southeastern Conference championship game vs Missouri. 

Some of the best of Auburn’s Under Armour run came from the years when they hosted Georgia and Alabama in the same season. In 2017, the Tigers stomped the undefeated and No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And exactly two weeks later, No. 1 came into town again, this time being the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

Auburn kept the momentum going and took down  Alabama to secure a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Best plays in Under Armour:

Kick Six

Prayer in Jordan-Hare

Cam Newton’s Heisman moment

Bo Nix to Seth Williams to take down Oregon

Zacoby Mcclain pick-six in iron bowl

Bo Nix runs circles around LSU

Best games in Under Armour:

Auburn vs. Texas A&M 2024

2010 National Championship: Auburn vs Oregon

The Camback: Auburn vs Alabama 2010

“Prayer at Jordan-hare”: Auburn vs Georgia 2013

“The Kick Six”:Auburn vs Alabama 2013

Iron Bowl: Auburn vs Alabama 2019 

Under Armour did not make many changes to the traditional uniforms of the Tigers, sporting almost the same look that Auburn has carried for decades in football. However, in other sports such as basketball and baseball, orange uniforms were sometimes sported to give a less traditional look. It will be interesting to see if any new alternate uniforms will be available to Auburn football as the new Nike contract comes into play. 

The Under Armour era consisted of many ups and downs for Auburn football. As the Auburn fanbase and football department as a whole look to turn the page on the old chapter, they will be doing so with a new apparel sponsor. 

And for Auburn fans, hopefully, Nike brings with them a new winning attitude for their football program.

Dre is a veteran of the U.S. Navy from Riverside, California. He is a Journalism major with a specialty in Sports Production. He has experience in sports media content production with Eagle Eye including reporting as well as producing/directing.

