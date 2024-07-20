ESPN Analyst Sam Acho Shows off Iron Bowl Ignorance
On Thursday, ESPN analyst Sam Acho campaigned for the " Myopic Sports Take of the Year" award. In less than two minutes, he won. Acho, the former Texas defensive end, questions the relevance and importance of the annual Iron Bowl between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Yes, an employee of a sports network, sat in front of a national audience, openly opined about the Auburn/Alabama game. Acho's wildly incorrect statement, steeped in homerism and partly hurt feelings, caught fire worldwide.
“Think about other games and other quote-unquote rivalries where it’s they’ve been very much one-sided. (The Red River Rivalry) means something year in and year out. Go back a decade ago and yes, Auburn had a lot of success a decade ago, but even Texas Oklahoma who’s number one, who’s number two, that game always meant something,” Acho said.
One College Football Playoff appearance and Acho immediately forgets that Texas has lost 5.5 games per year since 2010. As poor as it's been recently for Auburn, they've still averaged less losses (4.9) over that same span, and we know what Alabama has done in that period.
Time to delve deeper.
Red River Rivalry vs. Iron Bowl
People that attended both, without an allegiance to Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas, can easily discern the two. First, the Red River Rivalry uses the Texas State Fair as a backdrop. Fans can enjoy fried ribs while catching tediously mediocre football.
Meanwhile, the Iron Bowl brings a different vibe to the national stage. The Iron Bowl is the attraction. You don't need to shove pizzas and deep-fried Snickers and walk miles around an event. Instead, sit down, lock in, and enjoy college football at its very best. If the game is actually compelling, no need for weird attractions and anything non-football related. Everything may be larger in Texas, but real fans understand what SEC football brings to the table.
Acho waxes poetically about the neutral site being important. He obviously forgot the Iron Bowl was contentiously played in Birmingham until 1989 when Alabama visited the "cow college" for the first time and didn't move back to Tuscaloosa until 2000. How many Iron Bowl fans feel like the game has been diminished since it moved to campus? Auburn fans certainly don't.
Only Game in Town
Nothing athletically in Alabama happens on the college level that enjoys the importance of the Iron Bowl. People congregate in bars, restaurants and parties in November. Since 1893, the two most prominent universities in Alabama line up and beat each other senseless for three hours. The SEC stands still for one rivalry game.
If Texas loses on Saturday, Longhorns fans are complaining about the Cowboys on Monday.
With between seven and nine million Americans huddle in front of the television for the game. The state grinds to a halt on Iron Bowl Saturday. You see those type of numbers saved for the national championship game. Moreover, the Iron Bowl provides iconic moments, from Cam Newton bringing Auburn back from twenty- four down to Kick Six and beyond. Name a single Red River Rivalry moment. We'll wait.
Texas Entitlement
Acho represents why many in the SEC never wanted Texas or Oklahoma to join. The superior attitude irritates millions. Texas produces elite football talent. Yet, so many schools walk into the state and take talent. The notion of Texas entering the SEC and running roughshod feels laughable.
Ironically, Acho makes the argument that the Iron Bowl only matters to people from Alabama, and then goes on to passionately describe why the Red River Rivalry means so much to people in Texas with all of the local flavor. Exchange Texas for Alabama or Auburn and all the same arguments apply. The players grow up together, know each other, and compete against one another? One would argue that happens much more in Alabama than in a massive state like Texas.
The Orangebloods need to understand that the SEC brings Texas in for money. The failed Longhorn Network cannot how a candle to the SEC Network. Texas and Oklahoma joined the SEC. The Red River Rivalry needed the passion and financial might of the SEC, not the other way around.
Do Your Research
Granted, TV talking heads do rely on research assistants before they open their mouths. Yet, Acho's argument and approach looks haphazard and ill-conceived, much like Texas' gameplan in the 2009 national championship game.
The Red River Rivalry is an outstanding yearly affair. That doesn't make the Iron Bowl any less of one.
Anyway, Acho wants that little bit of acclaim, the supersized box of attention. In reality, Acho reaffirmed what most astute consumers of sports media know: Talking heads are there to stir opinion and facts aren't just optional, but a glaring omission. Sam Acho understands his words and their meaning. Yet, his moments of stunning silliness underscore a weird narrative. Welcome to the SEC, time to find out.