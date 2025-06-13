ESPN's Chris Doering Sings Praises for Auburn's 'Batman and Robin' Duo
AUBURN, Ala.- ESPNs Chris Doering listed Auburn Tigers wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr. as one of the top “Batman and Robin” duos in the SEC.
It comes as no surprise that the new duo of Coleman and Singleton Jr., an architect route runner from Douglasville, Ga., is listed as one of the best duos in the Southeastern Conference.
Singleton has been listed as a possible first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Coleman lived up to the considerable preseason hype last season as one of the game’s most exciting freshmen.
“What’s the one thing you hate as a defensive back,” Doering asked on an SEC Network Segment. “Speed right? Straight line speed. What do you have to do? Now, who are you going to take? Are you going to take Cam Coleman, who can take the top off? Eric Singleton runs reportedly a 4.2 something 40, could be a top five NFL draft pick. I love these two guys, and I can’t wait to see what Jackson Arnold does distributing the football. ”
Eric Singleton Jr., the transfer from Georgia Tech, was listed at the No.1 wide receiver in the NCAA transfer portal by 247Sports. following the 2024 football season. Despite playing in a run-heavy offense at Georgia Tech, he was still able to make individual plays, displaying his ability to take the lid off of a defense.
Cam Coleman is returning to Auburn after a solid 2024 freshman campaign, reeling in 598 yards and eight touchdowns. Coleman’s eight receiving touchdowns were tied for first among Auburn wide receivers.
Co-host Roman Harper addressed the big concern that plagued the Tigers in 2024 and if it’s been addressed heading into 2025.
“I mean, who’s throwing the ball?” Harper asked.
Without missing a beat, Doering confidently answered, “Jackson Arnold.”
The hosts were quick to place a lot of the blame for Arnold’s struggles on a lack of receivers, setup, and offensive line at Oklahoma before Doering put his chips behind head coach Hugh Freeze and Arnold.
“Hugh Freeze didn’t make a move last year at the quarterback spot, didn’t necessarily work out,” Doering understated. “Went out and got Jackson Arnold. He’s pinning all of his future hopes on this guy.
The dynamic duo of Coleman and Singleton has yet to be put on full display, but the hype is building as to what this revamped offense can do to put their struggles behind them.
Returning sophomore wide receiver Malcom Simmons also made a splash in the passing game for Auburn in 2024, reeling in 40 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns, whilst also showing glimpses of his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands.
Doering wasn’t done singing the praises of the Tigers.
“You know when else they (Auburn) are good? The years when they played Georgia and Alabama at home, and do you know where they do that this year?” Doering finished with a grin.
The Auburn Tigers grossly underachieved in 2024 with a litany of turnovers, mental errors, and poor special teams. Each of those aspects has been addressed in the offseason. How well they’ve been addressed will ultimately decide Freeze and the Tigers’ fate in 2025.
But it looks like they’ve found a believer in Doering.