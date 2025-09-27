How Much Money Pat McAfee Has Given Away in 2025 'College GameDay' Kicking Contest
Heading into the 2025 college football season, it was clear that it would be a year of transition for ESPN’s College GameDay.
Lee Corso, who had served as a commentator on the show for nearly four decades, was retiring after one final appearance in Week 1. While no one could replace Corso, it had been clear since last year that ESPN had positioned Pat McAfee to be the new heartbeat of the show, with his wrestling-style promos for the home team serving as a solid new anchor for the show in the wake of Corso’s mascot-head pick.
But beyond taking over the final pick of the weekend, McAfee’s impact on GameDay has been felt since he first started appearing on the show, most notably with his kicking contest, where he invites a student from the GameDay crowd to attempt a 33-yard field goal with big money on the line.
The kicking contest has become a staple of GameDay, with McAfee and the show giving away $1.7 million last year after successful kicks between offerings to the students that make the kicks and several charities.
“It’s truly all Pat’s money,” ESPN vice president of production Matthew Garrett told The Athletic before the start of the season. “He wanted it to be his. We are the beneficiaries of his generosity in making that moment happen.”
This year we’re tracking the results of each week’s kick on College GameDay, and the money that McAfee is giving out in the process.
Week 1—Texas at Ohio State
Money on the line: $250,000
Kick result: Make
2025 giveaway total: $250,000
The student kickers started off 2025 with a bang, with Logan, an Ohio State sophomore, splitting the uprights for $250,000. Despite the big money on the line—and the fact that Kirk Herbstreit’s dog took a poop just moments before his kick in what sure felt like an ill omen—Logan drilled his attempt to take home the cash. Bonus points for making it on what looked like a pretty terrible grass surface.
Week 2—Michigan at Oklahoma
Money on the line: $300,000 ($200,000 to student, $100,000 to charity)
Kick result: Make
2025 giveaway total: $550,000
It was Jack, a freshman accounting major at Oklahoma, who stepped up to the challenge in Week 2. A lefty who said he was keeping calm with the help of some Frank Ocean, Jack’s kick was perfect from the moment it left his foot while the crowd was chanting his name.
Week 3—Georgia at Tennessee
Money on the line: $600,000
Kick result: Miss
2025 giveaway total: $550,000
Week 3 was Gavin, a nuclear engineering major, who took his turn under the spotlight. Gavin assured McAfee that he had never kicked before in his life, which McAfee celebrated. McAfee initially volunteered $200,000 from himself and $200,000 more from Herbstreit, as well as a $100,000 donation to the Pat Summit foundation.
Gavin’s first kick went wide left, but after some egging on from the crowd, McAfee offered a second chance, adding another $100,000 to the pile. The second attempt was closer, but just a bit short of the crossbar.
Week 4—Florida at Miami
Money on the line: $500,000
Kick result: Miss
2025 giveaway total: $550,000
In the Miami heat, Henry, a finance major, tagged in his buddy Giovanni, who didn’t even attend school at the U, to take his kick. The duo said they were splitting the prize 50/50, planning to “give money to our hometown friends.” McAfee pushed his offer to $500,000, but Gio’s kick went way left.
He was also offered a second attempt, and while it was straight, he came up short.
Week 5—Oregon at Penn State
Money on the line: $300,000
Kick result: Make
2025 giveaway total: $850,000
William, a finance major from Virginia, won the raffle to serve as the student kicker when GameDay went to Happy Valley. Rather than take the kick himself, he made the bold call to put his trust in another from the crowd, Carson, who played soccer in high school.
McAfee said the kick was initially going to be worth $100,000, but when he was assured that the two would be splitting the prize evenly, he upped the giveaway to $300,000. Carson’s kick was perfect, and could’ve hit from much further out, sending both him and William home as winners.