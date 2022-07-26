Skip to main content

ESPN FPI predicts Auburn football's 2022 season record

Will the Tigers be able to meet expectations? ESPN FPI gives its predictions.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ESPN FPI's matchup predictor has officially been turned loose on every college football game for the 2022 season.

It's go time.

The Auburn Tigers (ranked No. 11 in the ESPN FPI) have an interesting schedule laid out ahead of them. The FPI has some even more interesting predictions for Auburn's slate, as well as their overall record.

Take a look at what ESPN FPI says about every regular season game for the Tigers.

Vs Mercer (Sept. 3)

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears head coach Drew Cronic at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 99.9%

Series History: Auburn leads 12-0

Record: 1-0

Notes:

The Tigers will likely be starting a new quarterback vs the Bears. Auburn's offense should physically be able to wear down Mercer en route to an easy victory. Keep an eye out, though. The last time these two teams faced off, the Tigers committed five turnovers.

Vs San Jose State (Sept. 10)

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans place kicker Matt Mercurio (39) kicks a field goal as punter Will Hart (99) holds during the fourth quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 96.3%

Series History: Auburn leads 2-0

Record: 2-0

Notes:

After winning the Mountain West in 2020, the Spartans took a step back finishing with a 5-7 record. An anemic 2021 offense (20.0 points per game) doesn't show a ton of promise for 2022 after losing QB Nick Starkel to graduation.

Vs Penn State (Sept. 17)

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 62.6%

Series History: Penn State leads 2-1

Record: 3-0

Notes:

After having a near perfect game against the Tigers last season, Sean Clifford returns for his fifth and final season with the Nittany Lions. There are several weapons in the receiving core that Clifford has at his disposal.

Pass rush and turnovers may be big storylines in this one.

Vs Missouri (Sept. 24)

Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Martez Manuel (3) celebrates with Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) after an interception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 85.6%

Series History: Auburn leads 2-1

Record: 4-0

Notes:

On paper, this does not look like a good defensive matchup for Mizzou. After getting torched on the ground in SEC play (227.4 rushing yards allowed per game, 124th nationally) there's reason to believe that Auburn could win this one by double-digits.

Missouri's passing game combined with a strong offensive line could keep the CoMo Tigers in this one.

Vs LSU (Oct. 1)

Kayshon Boutte scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Half 1 Lsu Vs Auburn Football 5685 Syndication The Daily Advertiser

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 57.4%

Series History: LSU leads 31-24

Record: 5-0

Notes:

ESPN FPI says odds are Auburn starts off 5-0, with a slight nod over LSU in their final game of a five-game home stretch to begin the season.

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly is proven. How he fairs in year one will likely have a lot to do with improving secondary play and establishing an offensive identity. This feels like a very even matchup.

At Georgia (Oct. 8)

Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) after getting a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arkansas and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Georgia won 37-0. News Joshua L Jones Syndication Online Athens

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 11.3%

Series History: Georgia leads 62-58-8

Record: 5-1

Notes:

Here's where the wheels supposedly begin to fall off. Auburn hasn't won in Athens since 2005. It seems unlikely they pull it off against the reining national champs.

At Ole Miss (Oct. 15)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 45.4%

Series History: Auburn leads 35-10

Record: 5-2

Notes:

A slight edge to Ole Miss in this one according to the FPI. It should be noted that Auburn beat the Rebels last year without much effort in the second half. On top of that, all signs point to Ole Miss taking a step back. It doesn't appear as though Kiffin has what he wants in his quarterback room.

This is a 50/50 game that the Tigers have a solid chance to win. The FPI thinks the Rebs get it done.

Vs Arkansas (Oct. 29)

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) signals at the line during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 69.9%

Series History: Auburn leads 19-11

Record: 6-2

Notes:

Auburn ran over the Hogs in Fayetteville last season. Still, this is a tough game to pencil as a win and move on. With the potent running attack that Arkansas has, it's hard to see the Razorbacks just lying over in this one.

Getting off the field on third down (Arkansas was 10-19 last season) will be important for the Tigers.

At Mississippi State (Nov. 5)

Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 47.7%

Series History: Auburn leads 65-28-2

Record: 6-3

Notes:

Yikes. ESPN apparently doesn't like what it saw out of last year's game, and to be honest it doesn't really feel like much has changed for either team since the Tigers blew a 28-3 lead to the Bulldogs. MSU has a ton of returning production, has decent coaching, and gets Auburn at home.

It's still fair to say that Auburn arguably has more talent on roster and will still compete for a win here.

Vs Texas A&M (Nov. 12)

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Blake Bost (14) calls the play during the fourth quarter against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 61.2%

Series History: Texas A&M leads 7-5

Record: 7-3

Notes:

It's interesting that the FPI thinks Auburn has a better chance against Texas A&M at home than they do against LSU.

Jimbo Fisher & Co. have way too much talent not to compete for the SEC West this season. Whoever gets the nod at QB will have a lot of weight on his shoulders to produce.

Allow me to point out that A&M didn't score an offensive touchdown against the Tigers last season. How will Jordan-Hare treat them in the first ever Zach Calzada bowl?

Vs Western Kentucky (Nov. 19)

Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; A Western Kentucky Hilltoppers helmet at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 88.5%

Series History: Auburn leads 2-0

Record: 8-3

Notes:

Auburn plays both Missouri and Western Kentucky in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Missouri (an SEC school) is only 2.9% more likely to beat Auburn.

Despite losing QB Bailey Zappe (NCAA all-time single season passing yards and touchdowns record holder) to the NFL, there's still a decent amount of talent on the offensive side of the Ball. Former Bowling Green/West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege steps in.

Without Zappe, their top three receivers from 2021, and their offensive coordinator, it doesn't feel like WKU should put up much of a fight against Auburn.

Unless the Tigers' secondary is awful.

At Alabama (Nov. 26)

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 10.1%

Series History: Alabama leads 48-37-1

Record: 8-4

Notes:

If Alabama plays like the did a season ago, this could be Auburn's best chance to win in Tuscaloosa they've had in a while.

Unfortunately, Auburn has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2010, and preseason vibes indicate that this is yet another Nick Saban revenge tour.

Auburn does have Zach Calzada, however.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

ESPN FPI predicts Auburn football's 2022 season record

By Lance Dawe2 minutes ago
Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin answers questions at SEC Media Days.
Football

Bryan Harsin hires former NFL Scout Cole Brown to be the Assistant Director of Player Personel

By Andrew Stefaniak5 hours ago
Junior All-Star Xavier Booker (40) tips the ball during the start of the game against the Indiana All-Stars seniors on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville. High School Indiana All Stars Boys And Girls Game
Basketball

Auburn basketball in top ten for four star big man Xavier Booker

By Andrew Stefaniak5 hours ago
Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.
Football

Auburn receives multiple crystal balls, predictions to land four-star EDGE Wilky Denaud

By Lance DaweJul 25, 2022 4:45 PM EDT
May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday (28) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility.
Football

First Look: Smoke Monday in a New Orleans Saints Jersey

By Zac BlackerbyJul 25, 2022 1:23 PM EDT
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary praises DB coach Zac Etheridge

By Lance DaweJul 25, 2022 12:35 PM EDT
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Owen Pappoe named to the Butkus Award watch list

By Zac BlackerbyJul 25, 2022 10:16 AM EDT
Feb 19, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Danjel Purifoy (3) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Harris (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball alumni team WarReady wins opening game of TBT

By Andrew StefaniakJul 24, 2022 4:21 PM EDT