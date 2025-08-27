ESPN's Paul Finebaum Backs Hugh Freeze, Auburn... For Now
Much like a hugely pessimistic weatherman, when it comes to predicting the fortunes of the Auburn Tigers under head coach Hugh Freeze, veteran pundit Paul Finebaum often only forecasts thunderstorms.
But the week of Auburn’s season opener against Baylor on Friday night, Finebaum was playing nice on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Show.
“It’s easy to be an optimist on a gorgeous late summer morning in Alabama when the record is 0-0," Finebaum said. "I’m going to give him (Freeze) the benefit of the doubt. I think, for all the criticism that he has received, and much of it is self-inflicted — at the core, he’s a good football coach."
Finebaum admits that Auburn University has given Freeze everything he needs to succeed. Now it’s time to get it done.
“He’s got everything he needs, and I don’t know when a guy with the kind of record that he has, and some of the off-the-field miscues that he has suffered, couldn’t have any more support from (Auburn athletic director) John Cohen and this administration," Finebaum said. "So, I’m not predicting a playoff. I think 8-4 would be considered a reasonable record. I think that is doable.”
Eight wins is probably the floor for Freeze if he’s going to get a fourth season on the Plains. It’s been nearly 50 years since an Auburn coach was allowed to coach a third season after back-to-back losing campaigns (most don’t get a second season).
While the Auburn Family is thin on patience heading into Friday’s game, Finebaum warns that Freeze may have to tap into his more forgiving side to get the best out of transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold.
“When things don’t go well, he tends to overdo it. He tends to throw them under the bus,” Finebaum said of Freeze. “That’s what they don’t need. You’ve got a quarterback who’s fractured. He had a rough year last year. Jackson Arnold needs confidence. He needs good things to happen, or fans are going to be calling for Deuce Knight.”
At the end of the season, the only thing that’s going to matter is how many wins this Auburn team has, but getting off to a fast start at Baylor appears to be crucial. One of Auburn’s biggest critics is willing to give Freeze and the Tigers the benefit of the doubt… for now.